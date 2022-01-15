Sonia Ammar and Mikey Madison Talk ‘Scream’ and Growing Up as Fans of the Franchise [Interview]

Directed by Patricia Harris Seeley, written by Cameron Larson (story) and Jose Prendes (screenplay), The Legend of La Llorona follows a family vacationing to Mexico in an effort to escape the grief that has fallen over them. The mom, Carly (Autumn Reeser) is somber and distraught, while her husband Andrew (Antonio Cupo) strives to make the vacation enjoyable for him and their son Danny (Nicolas Madrazo). Present alongside them throughout the story are two prominent side characters – Veronica (Angélica Lara), their housekeeper, and Jorge (Danny Trejo), a friendly taxi driver. But the family’s trip away proves to be anything but relaxing, as they attempt to navigate their surroundings and avoid dangerous cartel members, as well as that of La Llorona herself (played by Zamia Fandiño).
