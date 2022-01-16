Preparations underway for Bronx fire victims' funeral service

The Islamic Cultural Center says it will be one of the largest funerals - as 15 of the 17 victims are laid to rest.

The bodies will be thoroughly washed and shrouded with white cloth and then prayed over, which is an Islamic ritual.

Two others were laid to rest Wednesday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Mayor Eric Adams and more local leaders will be attending the service.

The Islamic Cultural Center tells News 12 in a statement, "I personally would like to express my heartfelt appreciation for the amazing humanitarian services nonprofits and city government rendered so far on behalf of the affected families and our community in general. You have set the tone. You have made the difference. You have mitigated the pain and suffering. And our Creator will handsomely reward our neighborly deeds, as He promised."