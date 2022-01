The U.S. has arrested a Columbian man in connection to his involvement in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise last July. Mario Palacios was extradited to the U.S. from Panama yesterday. Palacios was one of the suspects that managed to flee the country after Moise’s assassination. he eventually ended up in Jamaica where he was captured by authorities for entering the country illegally. The details of his escape remain unknown. He appeared for an initial court appearance yesterday in the Southern District of Florida where the criminal complaint against him. The 43 year old was charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the united states and ‘providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap’.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO