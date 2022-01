Civil servants ‘party gate’ report to be released next week. UK retail sales miss expectations by a sizeable margin. The political pressure on UK PM Boris Johnson continues unabated with media reports that Boris Johnson knew that the Downing Street party he attended was a social event and not a work event, implying that he lied to Parliament. The civil servant in charge of the ‘party gate’ investigation is said to have a copy of an email that raised concerns over the event described as ‘socially distanced drinks’. If the report, expected next week, finds that Boris Johnson did know that the party was not a work event, then his position will become increasingly untenable. The PM told Parliament last week that he had attended the event and ‘believed implicitly’ that it was a work event.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO