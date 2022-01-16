newborn found

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in Edison Park on the Northwest Side. About 6:15 p.m., someone was driving a Jeep in the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue when they struck a pedestrian walking across the street, Chicago police said. The pedestrian, a male...
NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of Brown's press conference, which is set to begin at 1 p.m. Watch live in the player above. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is expected to "highlight recent arrests" in the city during a press conference Friday as the city continues to grapple with a rash of shootings involving young people, an increase in carjackings and more.
A retired Chicago police officer was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening in Edison Park on the Northwest Side. The driver of a Jeep SUV hit Richard Haljean as he was crossing the street in the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue around 6:15 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man acquitted of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during street protests in Kenosha in 2020, is seeking the return of the gun and other property that police seized after his arrest. Rittenhouse’s attorney Mark Richards filed paperwork with the Kenosha County Circuit Court...
The Chicago Police Board voted to suspend an officer for two years without pay during Thursday’s meeting, finding him guilty of improperly discharging a weapon toward a moving vehicle during a 2018 incident. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability initially recommended Officer Luigi Sarli be discharged from the department,...
The former owner of a national nursing home chain that collapsed amid widespread allegations of neglect and mismanagement revealed in an NBC News investigation has been arrested by federal agents at his home in Rockland County, N.Y., say two law enforcement officials. Joseph Schwartz is in federal custody and expected...
