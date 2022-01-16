ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves survive late rally to beat Southampton 3-1 in EPL

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdama Traore scored his first goal of the season and Wolverhampton survived a late rally to beat Southampton 3-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Raul Jimenez converted a penalty in the 37th minute and captain Conor...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Southampton midfielder Romeu insists on positives for Wolves defeat

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu insists there's positives to find from their defeat to Wolves. Strikes either side of the break from Raúl Jiménez and Conor Coady put the hosts in the driving seat, before a sensational James Ward-Prowse free-kick setup a tense final 10 minutes. Romain Perraud then...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Wolves Fans' Verdict v Southampton: A battling display

Our Wolves fans have their say on the club’s 3-1 win over Southampton. Wolves never came close to showing the kind of quality they unfurled at Old Trafford – not remotely, but once again the determination, superb work-ethic and the organisation that epitomises this increasingly admirable outfit won the day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Romain Perraud
Person
Conor Coady
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
The Independent

Steven Gerrard aims to keep Philippe Coutinho happy after draw against Man Utd

Steven Gerrard wants to keep Philippe Coutinho smiling after the Aston Villa debutant secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw that left Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick deflated.Saturday evening’s Premier League encounter looked to be going the same way as their FA Cup tie at the start of the week, with Villa looking sharp but ultimately lacking a cutting edge against the Red Devils.A howler from Emiliano Martinez allowed Bruno Fernandes to open the scoring, with the Portuguese skipper adding another just as Villa threatened to level.Gerrard turned to former Liverpool team-mate Coutinho and got a dream response, with the Brazilian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Epl#Southampton 3 1#Wolverhampton#European#Ap
The Independent

What now for Everton after departure of Rafael Benitez?

The end of Rafael Benitez’s misguided and disjointed 200-day reign at Goodison Park has left Everton looking for a seventh permanent manager in six years.However, the problems at the club run deeper than what has been happening on the pitch in the last six months.The PA news agency looks at how the situation has got to this point and what Everton do next.Why did Benitez have to go?7 wins11 defeats1 win in last 13 Premier League matches16th in Premier League tableConceded first goal in 16 of their 22 games in all competitions.The bare fact of one win in 13 league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku is right, he is not an easy fit in Chelsea’s system

It is tempting to wonder what might have been if, at the start of the second half at the Etihad on Saturday, the only shot on target that Chelsea managed all afternoon had been placed around the onrushing Ederson rather than easily within his reach. Maybe Thomas Tuchel would have taken more positives from the performance, maybe Manchester City would even have lost, maybe there would still have been a sliver of intrigue for us to savour in the final four months of this Premier League title race.Maybe Romelu Lukaku would have taken the first step on his long road...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brighton vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Chelsea travel to Brighton looking to bounce back after suffering defeat at Man City to likely end their Premier League title hopes.The Seagulls are in good form, and rallied from a goal down to rivals Crystal Palace to salvage a deserved point.The Blues will hope to leapfrog Liverpool into second, while Graham Potter’s side will be looking to boost hopes of a place in Europe next season.This game is being played tonight due to the European champions’ commitment to play in the Club World Cup, shifting from the original 8 February date, a move that Thomas Tuchel is struggling to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Duncan Ferguson appointed Everton caretaker manager ‘for club’s upcoming games’

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager.Ferguson oversaw training on Tuesday, with the club looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.The Toffees confirmed in a statement that Ferguson would be in charge “for the club’s upcoming games”, starting with the visit of Aston Villa.Ferguson will be supported in his caretaker role by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.Former Scotland and Everton striker Ferguson is set for a second spell as caretaker boss, having taken charge of three games during December 2019 following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rooney and Lampard linked with Everton job as Ferguson takes training

Duncan Ferguson oversaw Everton training on Tuesday amid reports linking Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard with the club’s managerial vacancy.The Toffees are looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.It has been reported that Rooney, the former Everton forward currently managing Derby, and ex-Chelsea boss Lampard are set to be interviewed for the post.Having on Tuesday taken what was the team’s first training session since Benitez’s dismissal, Ferguson could be in caretaker charge when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.The Scot, another former Everton player who has been part of their coaching staff since 2014,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We just need our whole squad’ – Thomas Tuchel not desperate for new signings

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would settle for players returning from injury and illness ahead of new signings this month.The Blues have seen their title hopes founder in recent weeks amid a raft of players being unavailable, the most difficult of which to control have been for coronavirus-related reasons.Andreas Christensen became their latest player to test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Saturday’s defeat at Manchester City.While N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva returned from isolation, Christensen’s absence exacerbated Tuchel’s problems with Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Reece James still out injured and Edouard Mendy at the Africa Cup of Nations.The situation has...
SOCCER
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to return to Arsenal early from Africa Cup of Nations over heart issue

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return to Arsenal early from the Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon’s football federation (FEGAFOOT) confirming his early departure.The Gunners striker has been in Cameroon but has not yet featured in the tournament in Cameroon after he was positive for Covid-19.And now cardiac lesions have been found in tests conducted.Aubameyang missed his side’s opener against Comoros after contracting coronavirus and was then ruled out of Friday’s clash against Ghana due to a minor heart concern.Gabon announced last week that Aubameyang, along with team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, had been found to have “cardiac lesions”.The problem was...
SOCCER
The Independent

Conor Coady describes ‘incredible moment’ after ending long Molineux drought for Wolves

Wolves skipper Conor Coady was delighted after ending his six-year Molineux goal drought.The defender scored his first home league goal for Wolves in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Southampton.Raul Jimenez’s penalty and Adama Traore’s stoppage-time strike left the hosts eighth in the Premier League despite James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick for the Saints.It was Coady’s first home goal since scoring in the League Cup against Crawley in 2016.The England international told the club’s website: “It’s not a good enough stat that, is it, really? I enjoyed that more than anything because I’ve waited to score at this ground in the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy