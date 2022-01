Sam Waardenburg had a big responsibility on the defensive end of the court against Armando Bacot, but it was his offensive prowess that proved to be the most important. Waardenburg scored 17 of his career-high 21 points in the first half to help the Miami Hurricanes build a 27-point lead at the break and the Hurricanes rolled to an 85-57 win over North Carolina on Tuesday.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO