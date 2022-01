Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. “This has been one of the hardest decisions that I have ever had to make in my life. I am very thankful and honored to have been able to play at the University of Georgia. I have made a life time of friendships and relationships that I will always cherish. I would like to thank all of Dawg Nation for all the support you have given me. Thank you coach Hankton for being a great coach and mentor for me. Thank you to Coach Smart for always pushing us to be our best and being an amazing head coach. Thank you to all the UGA staff for always being there. To all my teammates, I love all of you. We have made some great memories. At this time, I feel it is best for me to enter the transfer portal.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO