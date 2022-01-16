ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper free throws send Central Arkansas past North Alabama

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Collin Cooper made two free throws with less than a second remaining in overtime and Central Arkansas escaped with an 89-88 victory over North Alabama in Atlantic Sun Conference action on Saturday.

Darious Hall notched his sixth double-double of the season with 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Bears (6-11, 3-1). Freshman Camren Hunter scored a career-best 21. Jared Chatham had 13 points and 10 boards for his second straight double-double. Cooper finished with 14 points. He made 3 of 11 shots — all 3-pointers — and was 3 of 5 at the foul line before nailing the game-winners.

Freshman Will Soucie scored a career-high 23 on 8-of-8 shooting for the Lions (8-9, 1-3). Soucie hit his only 3-point try and made all six of his free throws. Jamari Blackmon had 18 points, while freshman Daniel Ortiz pitched in with 16 points and seven rebounds, but he made just 6 of 25 shots. Fellow frosh Detalian Brown had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

