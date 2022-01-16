ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital board game Pandemic has been delisted from Steam without explanation

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Asmodee Digital's Pandemic, based on the popular co-operative board game published by Z-Man Games, was quietly delisted from Steam on January 6. The mobile version is no longer available to buy either, though owners can still download any version they've already bought. Though no official announcement has been made,...

