"Pamper Me Pretty," a new day spa, is set to open soon in University Mall in Tuscaloosa, and it's catered exclusively towards kids. Owner and Founder Shawn Marrow told The Thread that the spa is is unique in that it's mainly for entertainment. Little girls ages 3 through 13 can come in and get pampered with everything from mini-manicures and pedicures to min-facials.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO