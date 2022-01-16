ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-Alabama QB Jay Barker charged with domestic violence

By AP Wire
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, who is married to country music singer Sara Evans, was arrested Saturday on a felony domestic violence charge, Tennessee authorities said.

Barker, 49, was booked into a Nashville county jail early Saturday morning, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office website. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on a $10,000 bond with a 12-hour hold because it was a domestic violence case. He was released Saturday night after posting bond.

Investigators did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press requesting details about the case. Barker did not answer a call from the AP and it was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

Barker is a Birmingham, Alabama, sports radio talk show host. He led Alabama to the national championship in 1992. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation’s top upperclassman at the position and was fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1994.

Barker led Alabama to a 35-2-1 record as starting quarterback.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Former Alabama QB Jay Barker arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker has been arrested in Nashville and is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office website. According to the public records, Barker was booked into the jail at 4:52 a.m. Saturday morning and was on a 12-hour hold for domestic violence.
NASHVILLE, TN
AOL Corp

Ex-Alabama QB Jay Barker arrested after allegedly attempting to hit estranged wife Sara Evans with car

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker was arrested early Saturday morning on a felony assault charge after he allegedly tried to hit his estranged wife with a car. Barker was arrested by the Davidson County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Office just after 4 a.m. on Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Tennessean, Barker tried to hit his wife, country singer Sara Evans, and another person with his car after a party early Saturday morning.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
WSFA

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama quarterback and current radio show host Jay Barker was arrested in Tennessee on Saturday. Barker was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $10,000 bond, but is on a 12-hour hold for release for domestic violence.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy