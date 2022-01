AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold weather we are seeing, the Austin Fire Department wants to give some tips on how to stay warm while also staying safe. Firefighters see more house and apartment fires in the winter months, but they said most fires this year have not been caused by heating appliances or people taking measures to stay warm. Stephen Truesdell, division chief with the Austin Fire Department, told KVUE that many of the recent house and apartment fires have been caused by improperly discarded items, such as smoking materials, ash and wood.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO