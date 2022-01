The new year is here, and we’re looking forward to all the new (and returning) offerings around Walt Disney World Resort. For those ready to live their adventure in a galaxy far, far away, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser three-day immersive experience will welcome its first guests on March 1. Though the last few months have been fraught with cancellations in the wake of guest criticism, it does promise to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Over the past year and a half, Disney has slowly trickled out information about the new hotel experience, including a look inside staterooms, concept art of inside the table service restaurant and dinner theatre, other food experiences on board, and some of the new food served on board, lightsaber training, and tons of other little details about the Halcyon.

