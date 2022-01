UFC flyweight Katlyn Chookagian is set to test the waters with free agency after the promotion didn’t offer her a new contract. Heading into UFC Vegas 46 last weekend, Katlyn Chookagian knew she was on the final fight of her deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Many wondered whether or not there had been an attempt to renegotiate prior to Saturday night but regardless of what happened, the 33-year-old still went out there and beat Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision to take her current win streak up to three.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO