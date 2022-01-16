PHOTOS: Cincinnati Bengals defeat Raiders, ending postseason drought

CINCINNATI — As the Cincinnati Bengals get ready to face off against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, the mayors of the two cities are making a wager of their own. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval tweeted a picture on Wednesday, shaking hands with Nashville Mayor John Cooper, with the caption, "had the chance today to talk a little smack with Nashville Mayor John Cooper about this weekend's playoff game against the Titans. Who Dey Nation is confident and fired up to celebrate a win!"

