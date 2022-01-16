PHOTOS: Cincinnati Bengals defeat Raiders, ending postseason drought

When the Cincinnati Bengals take the field this weekend for the Divisional Round of the playoffs, they’ll have their top pass rusher at their disposal. On Thursday afternoon, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that defensive end Trey Hendrickson has cleared concussion protocol. He’ll be active for Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
Ken Anderson threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Chris Collinsworth to beat the Bills in 1982. The Cincinnati Bengals ended a 31-year and eight-game playoff drought Saturday by beating the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 at Paul Brown Stadium. Forty years ago, they faced a 13-year drought and three-game playoff losing streak when they played the Buffalo Bills in the first round.
CINCINNATI — As the Cincinnati Bengals get ready to face off against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, the mayors of the two cities are making a wager of their own. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval tweeted a picture on Wednesday, shaking hands with Nashville Mayor John Cooper, with the caption, "had the chance today to talk a little smack with Nashville Mayor John Cooper about this weekend's playoff game against the Titans. Who Dey Nation is confident and fired up to celebrate a win!"
COVINGTON, Ky. — With the Cincinnati Bengals picking up steam, everyone is talking about the team, including Amazon drivers. Watch in the video player above to see what happened when an Amazon delivery driver realized a package he was delivering was for a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Rachel from Latonia, Kentucky.
The Cincinnati Bengals are two days away from taking the field against the Tennessee Titans and they're asking fans for support. The Bengals are again asking fans to sport their orange and black Friday at school, work or even just around the house to show their support.
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — If being a true fan was a sport, the Coxes would surely be in the hall of fame. "I love the game so win or lose, I love to watch the Bengals play football," said Judy Cox.
