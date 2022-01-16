ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Cincinnati Bengals defeat Raiders, ending postseason drought

By WLWT Digital Staff
Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Paul Brown Stadium nearly shook in triumph. The city of...

Paul Brown
NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Significant Bengals News

When the Cincinnati Bengals take the field this weekend for the Divisional Round of the playoffs, they’ll have their top pass rusher at their disposal. On Thursday afternoon, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that defensive end Trey Hendrickson has cleared concussion protocol. He’ll be active for Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
Looking back: Bengals ended another playoff drought for their first postseason victory 40 years ago

Ken Anderson threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Chris Collinsworth to beat the Bills in 1982. The Cincinnati Bengals ended a 31-year and eight-game playoff drought Saturday by beating the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 at Paul Brown Stadium. Forty years ago, they faced a 13-year drought and three-game playoff losing streak when they played the Buffalo Bills in the first round.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati, Nashville mayors place bet ahead of game, loser has to wear opponent's jersey

CINCINNATI — As the Cincinnati Bengals get ready to face off against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, the mayors of the two cities are making a wager of their own. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval tweeted a picture on Wednesday, shaking hands with Nashville Mayor John Cooper, with the caption, "had the chance today to talk a little smack with Nashville Mayor John Cooper about this weekend's playoff game against the Titans. Who Dey Nation is confident and fired up to celebrate a win!"
WATCH: Amazon driver, who's a Bengals fan, sends message to Steelers fan

COVINGTON, Ky. — With the Cincinnati Bengals picking up steam, everyone is talking about the team, including Amazon drivers. Watch in the video player above to see what happened when an Amazon delivery driver realized a package he was delivering was for a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Rachel from Latonia, Kentucky.
Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
