Basketball

Archambault scores 25 in South Dakota’s rout of Omaha

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Mason Archambault scored 25 points to lead six in...

www.seattletimes.com

State
South Dakota State
#Vermillion#S D#Ap#Coyotes#Mavericks
Seattle Times

Arians leads South Dakota State past St. Thomas (MN) 92-77

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Arians had a career-high 20 points as South Dakota State stretched its win streak to seven games, getting past St. Thomas (Minn.) 92-77 on Thursday night. Baylor Scheierman had 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for South Dakota State (16-4, 7-0 Summit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Basketball
Sports
Seattle Times

Overton scores 21 to carry Weber St. past Idaho St. 95-63

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jamison Overton tied his season high with 21 points as Weber State rolled past Idaho State 95-63 on Thursday night. Koby McEwen had 13 points and six rebounds for Weber State (13-5, 6-1 Big Sky Conference). Dillon Jones added 13 points. Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 12 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Seattle Times

Abmas leads Oral Roberts over North Dakota 80-76

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 19 points as Oral Roberts narrowly beat North Dakota 80-76 on Thursday night. DeShang Weaver and Kareem Thompson added 15 points each for the Golden Eagles. Thompson also had 11 rebounds. Trey Phipps had 11 points for Oral Roberts (13-6, 7-1 Summit League), which earned its sixth consecutive victory.
BASKETBALL
Seattle Times

Davenport lifts Cincinnati past Tulsa 90-69

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport had a season-high 24 points as Cincinnati rolled past Tulsa 90-69 on Thursday night. Davenport hit 7 of 9 3-pointers. David DeJulius added 22 points for Cincinnati (14-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Mason Madsen had 14 points. Mika Adams-Woods added 12 points and seven assists.
NBA
Seattle Times

Mostafa carries Coastal Carolina over Georgia Southern 76-72

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Essam Mostafa had 19 points off the bench to carry Coastal Carolina to a 76-72 win over Georgia Southern on Thursday night. Vince Cole had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (10-8, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Rudi Williams added 14 points. Josh Uduje had 13 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Seattle Times

Jossell lifts Stephen F. Austin over Grand Canyon 71-46

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Latrell Jossell had 16 points as Stephen F. Austin romped past Grand Canyon 71-46 on Thursday night. Gavin Kensmil had 13 points for Stephen F. Austin (12-6, 4-2 Western Athletic Conference). Jaylin Jackson-Posey also scored 13 points. David Kachelries had 10 points. Grand Canyon totaled...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Chicago

DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow Named Big East Freshman For The Eighth Time; An Award That’s A Gift That Keeps On Giving

CHICAGO (CBS) – The best freshmen women’s college basketball player in the country is playing at DePaul and racking up a lot of individual awards, which is costing her a lot of money. Aneesah Morrow is not your average college freshman. “Out the gate when she came, like her first day here, we was all like, ‘she is a beast.’,” said Sonya Morris, DePaul Senior Guard. The Simeon alum has played like a beast. She leads the Blue Demons in scoring, is third in the entire nation in rebounding, and she’s been named Big East Freshman of the Week eight straight times. Matt: Did...
COLLEGE SPORTS

