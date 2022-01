England head coach Chris Silverwood does not know for certain if he will survive this winter’s Ashes thrashing but is keen to ensure there is no repeat performance in four years’ time.Silverwood is under no illusion about how precarious his position is after the tourists crashed to a 4-0 series defeat with an embarrassing collapse in Hobart.The appetite for change is mounting around England’s Test side after a dismally uncompetitive tour but the targets are so diverse it is not yet clear where the mud will stick.Silverwood’s position is among those under intense scrutiny, but Joe Root’s captaincy, Ashley Giles’...

