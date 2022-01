The game against the Orlando Magic was uncomfortably close for most of the game. The actual result never was but Dallas’s lead hovered between 10 and 12 points for most of the game. If you, like I, had the Mavericks, the game had a ton of intrigue considering it wasn’t an aesthetically pleasing game. Thankfully, a 4th quarter push blew the game open and those of us that struggle to stay up late were able to go to bed at a reasonable time. Tonight, however, they have a much livelier opponent in the OKC Thunder.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO