Saturday night was a night to remember for Nuggets rookie Bones Hyland as he put together a breakout performance to help lead Denver to a 133-96 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. In his 33 minutes off the bench, Hyland scored a career-high 27 points points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field, 6-of-10 from beyond the three-point line while also recording his first career double-double with a career-high 10 rebounds.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO