Michigan has averaged nearly 17,600 reported COVID-19 cases per day over the last week, setting yet another pandemic record as the monstrous fourth surge rages on. With a daily average more than double the height of each previous surge, positive test rates over 33%, and a newly dominant strain that’s more infectious than all that came before it, it begs the question -- is it inevitable that we’re all going to get COVID-19?

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO