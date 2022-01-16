ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

Irish Inspired Restaurant in New Paltz is on Break Until March 2022

By Paty Quyn
 5 days ago
I have to say I am happy to see how many local businesses are taking an opportunity to relax for a moment. Over the last few weeks for a variety of reasons many Hudson Valley Businesses have temporarily closed their doors in order to restock, restaff or just relax....

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wine Enthusiast ‘Tastemaker’ Opens Newest Beacon Bar

The brains behind a new Hudson Valley wine, beer and cider tasting room is a former wine ambassador and Wine Enthusiast award winner. Paul Brady knows more than a little bit about wine. The sommelier boasts an impressive resume that includes his role as a New York Wines Ambassador and being named a Wine Enthusiast Magazine "40 Under 40 Tastemaker" in 2019.
BEACON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

9 Dutchess County Spots to Know When You’re Looking For A Meal To-Go

We are right in the heart of it - that time of year where there are days where you don't have it in you to cook, and you don't want to leave the house to go out to dinner because it's freezing outside. I'm sure you can relate, after a long day at work, and the fact that it gets dark so early, where 5:30pm kind of feels like midnight. There are just those nights that you need a little help getting a meal on the table.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Chimney Cakes Bakery Has Closed

A popular Orange County bakery has closed it's doors. We reported recently that Emporium Square Artisan Market in Middletown is closing its doors. And many businesses that are located at the market are thankfully finding new homes. Gold Star Chimney Cakes, an authentic European bakery opened the Emporium Square Artisan Market in August of 2020 and built a loyal following selling the authentic European pastry. Chimney cakes are known for their shape, sweetness, and deliciousness. They can be enjoyed alone, with coffee/tea, filled with ice cream, Nutella, fruit, and more according to the Gold Star Chimney Cakes website. Sadly, Gold Star Chimney Cakes will be no more and you'll have to find another way to get those tasty cakes. But the owners have opened a new business. The Diplomat Cafe opened over this past weekend in Goshen.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
New Paltz, NY
Restaurants
New Paltz, NY
Food & Drinks
City
New Paltz, NY
New Paltz, NY
Lifestyle
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

8 of the Best Skiing Hotspots Around the Hudson Valley

If you are a fan of winter sports, then this is the time of year for you. I've never actually learned how to ski or snowboard, but I would absolutely love to. The furthest extent I have is sledding. Here I am; though, living in the Hudson Valley, with all of these incredible mountains surrounding me, yet I have never learned how to ski or snowboard. It is almost embarrassing.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dutchess County’s Best Hill for Sledding is in Hyde Park, New York

The snow from over this weekend got me feeling like a kid again. While I was shoveling my driveway on Monday, I thought of how perfect the snow was for packing. I reminisced on the days when my friends from the neighborhood and I would get together and make snow forts and have snowball fights. One year, when the snow was so high, we managed to make a tunnel system in my yard! All of a sudden, when the shoveling was over, I had the sudden urge to go sledding. I may be in my mid-twenties, but that doesn't mean I can't partake in some wintery fun! By this time, it was about 3 pm, so I didn't have too much daylight left to work with. I hurried into my garage looking for my old Snow Boogie, but unfortunately, I couldn't find it. No sledding for me on Monday. Needless to say, I have ordered a new one!
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
#Food And Drink#Food Drink#Irish Inspired Restaurant#Garvan S Gastropub#Shawangunk#New Paltz Menu
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Yorkers Can Get Back At An Ex Through Popular Promotion That Is Returning

Has love had you feeling burnt lately? Want to express how you feel towards an ex without doing something drastic that will land you behind bars? Valentine's Day is less than a month away, and soon we'll be inundated with reminders over a holiday some would rather forget. But now a popular promotion has returned to the Bronx Zoo that helps you get a bit of revenge on that lying or cheating ex.
BRONX, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

13 of the Hudson Valley’s Best Places to go Sledding

Looking for the best place to go sledding after a nice snowstorm in the Hudson Valley?. Winters in the Hudson Valley are one of the things that some people complain about more than anything else. Yes sometimes winter can get crazy but at the end of the day when fresh snow lands in the Hudson Valley, there is nothing that compares to the thrill of hitting the snow on a sled or a tube.
HUDSON, NY
Lifestyle
Restaurants
Food & Drinks
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I Was Pizza Shamed in Beacon, New York

Pizza snobs are out there and they are judging your pizza topping selection. This is something that happened to me recently and it was a little ridiculous. I don't know what makes New Yorkers take their pizza so seriously. It may be because it's some of the best in the country. Is it the dough? What is it about the dough here? Is it really the water that makes it superior? A lot of people really believe this. According to Food & Wine, New York took 3rd place in having the best pizza in the entire country. We were just behind Connecticut and New Jersey. I think we were robbed.
BEACON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Terrifying New Netflix Series Takes Place in Hudson Valley

The creepy new Netflix series that was produced by James Wan is supposed to take place in the Hudson Valley. Where was it filmed?. If you're like me you can't get enough of the horror movie genre. Good scary movies are hard to in these days. James Wan is known for making terrifying and unique horror movies. James Wan is a director and a producer who has films like Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring and The Nun to his credit. I was excited to see he had a large role in one of Netflix's newest shows, Archive 81.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Cheers! What Does It Mean to Be a Farm Brewery in New York State?

You can practically close your eyes and taste a refreshing cold one? If you are the type of person who has a love of fresh craft beer, you might know a thing or two about how it is made, you might even have your own list of places that you will seek out and of course, you also have a list of those beers you will never try again.
DRINKS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Prehistoric Performance in Poughkeepsie Runs Into Productional Problems

I'm sure several of you have seen the meme that reads, "Being an adult means no one asks about your favorite dinosaur anymore," and how true is that. Adulting sucks most of the time, mostly because it limits our creative and imaginative outlets. Growing up in a post Land Before Time and Jurassic Park world, dinosaurs were all the rage. I remember going to Disney World when I was in first grade, and riding the Jurassic Park ride. My folks still have the picture from the ride where my mom is having the time of her life while it looks like my dad and I are about to crap ourselves! The Hudson Valley was about to have a taste of the prehistoric itself. Again, I say "was."
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Here’s Where to Take Your Astrology Loving Friends in the Hudson Valley

More than ever, we are aware and tuned into our bodies. Some say that we can thank ourselves for growing, evolving, and raising our level of awareness. Over the years, we not only learn about ourselves as we grow but more about what we like even more so. We may even feel the need to research about ourselves. Whether it's diving into ancestry info, our birth chart, or finding alternative healing solutions, there is so much to explore.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Not a Date: Top 5 Valentine’s Day Experiences in Hudson Valley

Valentine's Day can be a divisive holiday. Is it a romantic date that gives you an extra reason to shower your significant other with love and attention, or is it a scheme by corporate America to convince you to randomly blow a bunch of money in February? Either way, I think we can all agree that while money can't buy happiness (or love, unless you live in Nevada, where that kind of thing is legal...), any opportunity to spend more quality time with the person you love is an opportunity worth taking.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

