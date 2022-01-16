ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

More than 2,000 Sunday flights canceled due to weekend storm

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
More than 2,000 flights scheduled for Sunday have been canceled as the East Coast braces for a large winter storm.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware reported 2,280 canceled flights on Sunday as of Saturday night.

Charlotte/Douglas International Airport in North Carolina had canceled 90 percent of its flights on Sunday at that time. Raleigh-Durham, also in North Carolina, had canceled 59 percent of its flights.

The snowstorm is expected to impact a number of states, including North and South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, when it hits the eastern U.S. on Sunday, with winter storm warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) in effect until Monday. Those four states have declared states of emergency in advance of the storm, with forecasts suggest snowfall may reach up to 18 inches in some mountainous areas in the region.

The National Weather Service is warning of "widespread snow and ice as well as strong winds," across the Eastern seaboard.

American Airlines and PSA Airlines had each canceled more than 400 flights scheduled for Sunday as of Saturday night, according to FlightAware.

