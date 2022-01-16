ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Roman villa housing Caravaggio up for auction amid legal dispute

By Laurent EMMANUEL, Gildas LE ROUX
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10KKoc_0dn0EChu00
The sprawling Casino dell'AuroraÂ is located in central Rome /AFP

A Roman villa housing the only mural by Caravaggio and at the centre of a legal battle between a former Playboy model and the sons of her late husband, an Italian prince, will go up for auction Tuesday.

The sprawling property, valued at 471 million euros (almost $540 million), is a Baroque jewel with gorgeous gardens and a valuable art collection that also includes frescoes by Guercino.

Art lovers are demanding the Italian state step in to buy the spectacular property, arguing that artistic treasures should be protected and available for public viewing.

But the government might not have enough to cough up for it -- the auction is only open to those who can put up 10 percent of the starting price of 353 million euros -- and rumoured buyers include Bill Gates and the Sultan of Brunei.

The auction was ordered by a Rome court following a dispute among the heirs of Prince Nicolo Ludovisi Boncompagni, the head of the family who died in 2018.

The dispute is between the prince's third and final wife, Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi, a 72-year-old American former real estate broker and actor who once posed for Playboy, and the children from his first marriage.

- Auction of the century -

The residence of the noble Ludovisi Boncompagni family for hundreds of years, the 2,800-square-metre (30,000 square feet) Casino dell'Aurora is located in central Rome between the Via Veneto and the Spanish Steps.

Its sale is being held behind closed doors, and has been dubbed by Italian media as the "auction of the century" in its breathless reporting on the legal wrangling around it and who could buy it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krZBR_0dn0EChu00
The property houses the only mural by Caravaggio along with other artistic treasures /AFP

There are those who believe the cultural gem should be preserved for the nation.

Almost 35,000 people have called on the Italian government to exercise "its pre-emptive right" to buy the building and the Caravaggio, which alone is valued at 350 million euros, according to a petition on change.org.

"Sign this petition to prevent another piece of Italy, such a beautiful one, from being sold off," it said.

However, the estimated price of the villa represents a quarter of the annual budget of the culture ministry.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini wrote this month to Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the finance minister to raise the issue of the sale, according to reports.

Under Italian law, the government can only exercise its pre-emptive rights after the sale to a private individual, and then within 60 days of the sale's competition -- and for the same price.

- 'Beautiful, important building' -

The oil mural by Caravaggio -- real name Michelangelo Merisi -- dates to 1597 and is located on the ceiling in a corridor on the first floor of the palace.

It depicts Jupiter, Pluto and Neptune with the world at the centre, marked by signs of the zodiac.

"It's certainly one of his earliest (works) and is very interesting because the subject is a mythological subject, and Caravaggio painted almost only sacred works," art historian Claudio Strinati told AFP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKWZL_0dn0EChu00
The palace is valued at 471 million euros, and will go on sale Tuesday /AFP

The palace was originally an outbuilding in the grounds of the Villa Ludovisi, of which nothing remains today. Its name comes from a Guercino fresco depicting the goddess Aurora, or Dawn, on her chariot.

"It is a very beautiful, very important building, with some very beautiful paintings," said Strinati, a former museum curator in Rome.

"It would certainly be a positive thing if it became public property, it could become the home of a museum or particularly important cultural activities."

The auction is due to start on Tuesday at 3:00 pm (1400 GMT) and will last 24 hours.

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

Italian Mansion With ‘Priceless’ Caravaggio Mural Goes Up for Sale—but Attracts No Buyers

A luxurious Italian estate featuring the only ceiling ever painted by Baroque artist Caravaggio went up for auction this week, only to receive no bids. Nestled in the historic heart of Rome, the 16th-century Villa Aurora boasts 30,000 square feet of space, lush gardens, a Michelangelo sculpture, possible buried ancient structures and a fresco of the goddess Aurora by Italian Baroque artist Guercino in its main hall, reports Elisabetta Povoledo for the New York Times.
REAL ESTATE
WAMU

No one bid on this Italian villa with the world’s only known Caravaggio ceiling mural

The Villa Aurora in Rome housing the only mural by Caravaggio failed to find a bidder in an auction Tuesday. The Villa Aurora in Rome is on the market and almost has it all: lush gardens dotted with statues of Roman deities, more than one colorful fresco and the only known ceiling mural painted by Baroque master Caravaggio. The only thing it doesn’t have? A bidder.
ECONOMY
Taylor Daily Press

Nobody offers asking price for Villa Aurora in Rome with Caravaggio on the roof

No rich person in the world was willing to make an opening bid of 353 million euros for Villa Aurora, which houses many artistic treasures. There will be a new auction on April 7. The 16th-century Villa Aurora in Rome contains the only ceiling painting ever painted by Caravaggio. There...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Caravaggio
Person
Guercino
ARTnews

$533.7 M. Roman Villa Containing Caravaggio Mural Fails to Sell After Receiving No Bids

All eyes in Italy today were on the auction of a 16th-century villa that’s home to a Caravaggio mural. But despite the fanfare that preceded the sale, it ended up being rather anticlimactic. When the villa received no bids, the auction concluded early and was postponed to a later date. The storied home, which is known as the Villa Aurora, is located in Rome, and houses what is believed to be Caravaggio’s only ceiling mural. Painted in 1597, the mural is an image of the Roman gods Jupiter, Neptune, and Pluto seen from below. The villa is also the site of...
WORLD
BBC

Villa Aurora: Rome property fails to sell for €471m at auction

A villa in the Italian capital Rome housing the only mural by Caravaggio has failed to sell at auction. Villa Aurora is at the centre of a legal battle between its current occupier, Texas-born Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, and her stepsons. The villa, which had a starting price of €471m...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Brazilian samba great Elza Soares dead at 91

Samba singer Elza Soares, often referred to as the Brazilian Tina Turner, died aged 91 in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, her press office said. "It is with great sadness and regret that we inform of the death of the singer and songwriter Elza Soares, at 91 years old ... at home, in Rio de Janeiro, from natural causes," her press office said in a statement shared on Instagram.
WORLD
The Independent

Spain’s ‘Pablo Escobar’ walks free after legal bungle

When police arrested a man they called the ‘Pablo Escobar of Spain’ it was hailed as the culmination of a ten-month investigation to detain the leading smuggler of heroin into the country.Today, however, the man named only as Francisco H.G, was back on the streets after a legal bungle meant a judge had to grant him bail.Defence lawyers argued successfully that the alleged ringleader of the heroin gang and two of his lieutenants had not been properly informed by a judge leading the operation about the reason for their arrests.In Spain, as in other European countries, judges are in charge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Roman Villa#Art#Italian#American#Spanish
Robb Report

Real Estate Developer Sheldon Solow’s Notoriously Private Art Collection Is Getting a Public Show

A space that hosts art from the collection of the late New York real estate developer Sheldon Solow will at long last begin welcoming the public in 2023. Located at 9 West 57th Street, it has for more than two decades been inaccessible to the public. The gallery will be revamped as part of a plan to expand one of the Manhattan building’s towers on West 58th Street this year, the New York Post reported on Monday. The mogul’s grandson, Hayden Soloviev, who currently serves as vice chairman of his family’s newly formed development and agricultural company the Soloviev Group, confirmed the news to the Post. In December...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Draghi, Berlusconi in mix as Italy elects new president

Italy's parliament begins voting for a new president Monday, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi tipped for election in a high-stakes version of musical chairs which threatens the survival of the government. As backroom negotiations hit fever pitch this week, the brashest campaigner has been billionaire Silvio Berlusconi, whose charm offensive has included bragging about his raunchy "bunga bunga" parties. The 85-year-former premier has long coveted Italy's top job, even reportedly promising his late mother he would get it, although few believe he has the necessary votes. It is notoriously hard to predict who will win the secret ballot for the seven-year post.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Austria parliament approves mandatory Covid vaccination

Austria's parliament on Thursday approved making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for adults from next month, becoming the first European country to do so despite a wave of protests opposing the measure. - 'Security zones' - However, some Austrians remain to be convinced of the merits of the vaccination, with a couple of hundred opponents of the law gathering for a noisy protest near parliament on Thursday morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pope vows justice for abuse victims after Ratzinger faulted

Pope Francis pledged Friday to provide justice to victims of clergy sexual abuse, a day after an independent audit faulted his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, for having botched four cases of abusive clergy when he was archbishop of Munich Germany Francis met with the members of the Vatican office that handles sex abuse cases in a previously scheduled annual audience. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith was headed by Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger - Benedict before he became pope - for a quarter-century. In his speech, Francis didn’t refer to the findings of a long-awaited report...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Housing
AFP

Probe finds ex-pope Benedict failed to act in German abuse cases

Former pope Benedict XVI knowingly failed to take action to stop four priests accused of child sex abuse in Munich, according to the findings of a damning independent report presented on Thursday. Marx had last year offered Pope Francis his resignation over the church's "institutional and systemic failure" in its handling of child sex abuse scandals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

Eying Demand in China, Christie’s Spreads Marquee Evening Sale Across London and Shanghai

As the art market in Asia continues to boom, Christie’s has reformatted its traditional mid-season London modern and contemporary art evening sales to now include a component in Shanghai. That auction, titled “20/21 Century Shanghai to London” and set for March 1, will start out in the Chinese city before the action turns over to the British capital, where a Surrealist art evening sale will also be held. This is not the first time Christie’s has spread a marquee auction across multiple cities—the house first launched the relay-sale format in 2020 as a response to Covid restrictions. The auction that inaugurated...
CHINA
AFP

Crashed World War II aircraft found in India after 77 years

A missing World War II plane has been identified in India's remote Himalayas nearly 80 years after it crashed with no survivors, following a treacherous search that led to the deaths of three guides. The C-46 transport aircraft was carrying 13 people from Kunming in southern China when it disappeared in stormy weather over a mountainous stretch of Arunachal Pradesh state in the first week of 1945. "This aircraft was never heard from again. It simply disappeared," said Clayton Kuhles, a US adventurer who led the mission after a request from the son of one of those on board the doomed flight. The expedition took months and saw Kuhles and a team of guides from the local Lisu ethnic group ford chest-deep rivers and camp in freezing temperatures at high altitudes.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Bolsonaro cuts short official trip after mother dies

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday he was cutting short an official visit to Suriname and Guyana and returning home after his mother died.  The Covid-skeptic president received the news on his first international trip of 2022, to Suriname and Guyana. 
POLITICS
AFP

Samsung pulls Singapore drag queen ad after backlash

South Korean tech giant Samsung has pulled an online advert in Singapore that featured a hijab-wearing Muslim woman hugging her drag queen son after it sparked a backlash from socially conservative corners. Following the backlash, Samsung said it was pulling the ad from all public platforms as it "may be perceived as insensitive and offensive" to some members of the local community.
BUSINESS
AFP

Benedict XVI: 'Rottweiler' who resigned scandal-dogged papacy

Benedict XVI, accused of failing to act in German sex abuse cases, was the first pope to resign since the Middle Ages after presiding over a papacy beset by Church infighting and outcry over paedophilia. A German law firm said Benedict failed to take action to stop the priests accused of child sex abuse when he was the archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982.
RELIGION
natureworldnews.com

80-Year-Old Man Spends 13 Years Building Shelters to House 60,000 Pairs of Swifts

John Stimpson, a retired salesman, turns 80. Stimpson is particularly proud of one accomplishment: he just fulfilled his aim of constructing 30,000 swift boxes, which could accommodate half of the UK's breeding population of 60,000 pairs. Dedication. Stimpson has been producing these oddly shaped boxes in his garage connected to...
ANIMALS
ARTnews

Netherlands Approves Controversial $199 M. Rembrandt Buy, Tracey Emin Slams Boris Johnson, and More: Morning Links for January 20, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DUTCH MASTERS. The Senate in the Netherlands gave the go-ahead for the government’s purchase of a 1636 Rembrandt self-portrait from the Rothschild family for €175 million (about $199 million), a plan that had faced criticism, the Art Newspaper reports. The deal is being done via a trust in the Cook Islands (a tax haven) linked to a holding company in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (ditto), as the Guardian reports, and some argued that the deal is counter to the country’s efforts to quash tax avoidance. Its culture minister has reportedly defended the buy as a once-in-a-generation opportunity. (Spoken like a true collector.) Meanwhile, Artforum reports,...
EUROPE
AFP

AFP

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy