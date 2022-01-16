Police: Teen stabbed at mall; child suspect identified
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are investigating after they found a teen with a stab wound at Columbia Center Mall Saturday...keprtv.com
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are investigating after they found a teen with a stab wound at Columbia Center Mall Saturday...keprtv.com
It’s time for the police to take charge. Give them the authority to put them down.
we need knife control, this would have never happened if we didn't have knives readily available on store shelves for anyone and everyone to buy without ID and universal background checks....... 😏
Comments / 8