COLUMN:In the Shadows – Dangers in the field

WEDDINGTON, NC – Animal’s First Rescue of the Carolina’s is pleased to present Shadow for adoption. “Hello! My name is Shadow and I am a big ten-pound, ten-month-old, neutered boy that’s living it up at the Wesley Chapel PetSmart cat condos waiting for my forever family to find me! I am a great kitty and will make a great companion for anyone even in a busy home with children! I love to play with toys especially strings and I’m a very good boy when it’s time for bed. I don’t make too much noise after a little purr session I’ll snuggle right up and keep you warm! I am neutered, up-to-date on vaccines and combo tested negative.” Contact Animals First Rescue at (704) 256-0014 for more information and application.
