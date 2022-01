Persons who reside in homes surrounded by good size landscapes and had the good fortune to receive a live plant as a Christmas present should not waste any time getting it in the ground. Fortunately, this is the ideal time of year to install plants in the landscape assuming they are the hardy type that can survive our cold winters. Should the plant received not be a hardy type (such as some kind of citrus), it will have to be covered with something like a water-proof tarp that extends all the way to the ground and a source of heat placed under the tarp. Periodically, the covering will have to be removed to give the plant light. While a clear plastic covering may be used, it will have to be removed almost daily when the air temperature rises above the freezing mark or the sun will virtually “cook” the plant.

