REEL TALK: Washington, McDormand captivating in new 'Macbeth'

There are dysfunctional families and then there are the characters of Macbeth in The Scottish Play. Macbeth, the Thane of Glamis, internalizes the prophecy of a trio of witches and sets his sights on toppling King Duncan and ascending to the throne of Scotland. Even more ambitious and ruthless is his wife, Lady Macbeth, who goads and manipulates the initially reluctant Macbeth to do the evil deed. Then there are the witches, a trio of crone siblings who bicker and conjure. And let’s not forget Malcolm, the king’s son and heir, who ultimately returns to Scotland to seek vengeance against Macbeth and restore order. But how can you stream the new Joel Coen version, complete with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand? Here are the details.

