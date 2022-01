The Hillcrest Academy Raven boys and girls basketball teams welcomed the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons to Hillcrest Union Tuesday night for a Superconference double dip. The Falcon girls won the opener 44-22. Hillcrest led 10-8 late in the first quarter but a six minute drought paired with a 16-2 L-M run put the Ravens down 23-12 at half. The L-M defense was again stingy in the third, holding the Ravens without a field goal for the first 11 minutes of the second half in building a lead as large as 25. Class 2A’s leading scorer Kaylee Corbin had a game high 16 points to lead the Falcons. Esther Hughes had nine to lead Hillcrest. The Ravens fall to 1-12 overall with the loss.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO