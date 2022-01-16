UT Graduate Billy High Set to Leave UNC, Join Vols Recruiting Department

Tennessee will hire Billy High to its recruiting department. High, a Tennessee graduate, will leave Mack Brown's staff at North Carolina where he held the title of General Manager, according to multiple reports.

His duties involved handling personnel and overseeing the transfer portal. He will come to Tennessee in a similar role, but there is no official title at this time with the Vols.

High's brother, Charlie, is the director of offensive scouting at Tennessee, and the two are Knoxville natives.

Billy High received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Tennessee in 2012 and a master’s degree in teacher education in 2015. High got his start in college athletics in spring of 2009 when he served as a recruiting intern at Tennessee.

After leaving Tennessee with multiple degrees, High returned to his alma mater CAK as an for four years where he was a part of a state championship team that set multiple national and state passing records. During his stint, he coached multiple positions including running backs, outside linebackers, defensive backs, and was the special teams coordinator and assistant head coach.

High spent time at Eastern Kentucky, then Auburn once coming into the college ranks. At Auburn, he was promoted to Director of Recruiting and would help the Tiger secure two top fifteen classes.

He left for Chapel Hill in 2019 and has served as an associate athletic director and General Manager since. He most recently helped the Tar Heels secure a top ten in 2022.

Per multiple sources, this is a home run hire for Tennessee and Josh Heupel, as High, like his brother Charlie, is regarded as a rising star in the business.