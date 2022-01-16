ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT Graduate Billy High Set to Leave UNC, Join Vols Recruiting Department

By Matt Ray
 2 days ago
Tennessee will hire Billy High to its recruiting department. High, a Tennessee graduate, will leave Mack Brown's staff at North Carolina where he held the title of General Manager, according to multiple reports.

His duties involved handling personnel and overseeing the transfer portal. He will come to Tennessee in a similar role, but there is no official title at this time with the Vols.

High's brother, Charlie, is the director of offensive scouting at Tennessee, and the two are Knoxville natives.

Billy High received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Tennessee in 2012 and a master’s degree in teacher education in 2015. High got his start in college athletics in spring of 2009 when he served as a recruiting intern at Tennessee.

After leaving Tennessee with multiple degrees, High returned to his alma mater CAK as an for four years where he was a part of a state championship team that set multiple national and state passing records. During his stint, he coached multiple positions including running backs, outside linebackers, defensive backs, and was the special teams coordinator and assistant head coach.

High spent time at Eastern Kentucky, then Auburn once coming into the college ranks. At Auburn, he was promoted to Director of Recruiting and would help the Tiger secure two top fifteen classes.

He left for Chapel Hill in 2019 and has served as an associate athletic director and General Manager since. He most recently helped the Tar Heels secure a top ten in 2022.

Per multiple sources, this is a home run hire for Tennessee and Josh Heupel, as High, like his brother Charlie, is regarded as a rising star in the business.

Off-Season Tracker: Tennessee Volunteers 2022 Roster Movement

The off-season is fully upon us as upperclassmen declare for the draft or announce returns to school, while elsewhere, the transfer portal continues to shape the landscape of college football. Day after day, new players enter the transfer portal while others find a new home. We take a look at all of Tennessee's off-season news here.
Former Vols QB Harrison Bailey Finds New Home

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Harrison Bailey, one of the crown jewels of the 2020 signing class for Jeremy Pruitt, announced his entry into the transfer portal after Tennessee's win over Kentucky. At the time, Bailey thanked the Tennessee faithful for their support as he embarked on a journey to find...
Coveted OL, Tennessee Target Sanders Previews Upcoming Junior Day

Tennessee is set to host some big time visitors for their upcoming Junior day next weekend. This is the first time since the fall that a lot of these kids will have visited campus, and it will be a big weekend for both the recruits and coaches as they look to start off this 2023 class. A lot of in-state talent is slated to be here, and one of those guys is coveted OL Brycen Sanders out of Baylor HS in Chattanooga. Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated caught up with Brycen in a recent interview to preview the upcoming visit.
Priority DL Ahmad Moten Talks Vols Official Visit

Tennessee hosted priority defensive line target Ahmad Moten this weekend for an official visit. The coveted prospect is a late riser in the process, and he is focusing on five schools heading into February, including Tennessee, Iowa State, Miami, North Carolina, and Oklahoma. He discusses the latest visit to Knoxville with Sports Illustrated's Volunteer Country.
In-State Pass Catcher Justin Brown Talks Vols, Recruitment, More

Blackman High School (Tenn.) standout receiver Justin Brown is a late riser in the recruiting process. The 6'1", 185lbs pass-catcher did not pick up his first offer until late October, but he now has the attention of multiple programs. He details his recruitment here with Sports Illustrated. "It started off...
Everything Rick Barnes Said Ahead of Tuesday's Matchup Against Vanderbilt

Tennessee is coming off of a staggering 107-79 loss to Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Saturday, and the No.24 Vols will look bounce back to on Tuesday night against Vanderbilt on the road. Head Coach Rick Barnes met with the media today to discuss the Commodores and share final thoughts on Kentucky. You can watch the video above and see the full transcript below courtesy of Tennessee Athletics.
Signee Breakdown: DB Christian Harrison

The early signing period is officially in the books, and Josh Heupel's program signed 20 players on December 15th. In this series, the Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated staff share their full breakdown of each player, complete with bio, former Tennessee player and/or current NFL player comparisons, and what the Tennessee coaches had to say about each respective signee. Please keep in mind the NFL player comparisons are just a fun look at the potential upsides of each player and are not meant to set unlofty expectations or indicate a career trajectory.
