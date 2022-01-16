ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Burrow’s Post-Game Look Goes Viral After Bengals Playoff Victory

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B898m_0dn0B5n700

The fashion statement came right after the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The legend of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow grew on Saturday night after he led his team to the franchise’s first playoff win in 31 years . But his postgame fashion was the cherry on top—and Twitter loved it.

Burrow, who has built a reputation for being your favorite neighborhood cool guy, was sporting some flashy eyewear during the press conference that led to a viral response from fans. Some compared him to actor Robert Downey Jr., who’s most known for playing Tony Stark in the Iron Man and Avengers film series.

Burrow was asked about the significance of the glasses while basking in the limelight, but he did not mention any tribute to the eyewear icon that is Downey.

“No significance,” he said. “I just think they’re pretty cool. What do you think?”

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase informed reporters that Burrow’ƒs glasses were Cartier. After throwing for two touchdowns and 244 yards, designer glasses seem appropriate.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Bengals news, head over to All Bengals .

Comments / 74

Finish
5d ago

Joe was cool at LSU, super fun all the time,,,,,, Cincinnati, you guys were lucky to get Joe AND Chase, wow you guys individually won the football lottery, enjoy those guys ((WE DID)) and I hope they stay together and bring you guys a super Bowl,, "GEAUX TIGERS"

Reply(1)
19
Can't argue facts
5d ago

He's gonna be a hall of famer one day. He was part of the greatest single season college football team in history. Broke so many records.

Reply(5)
11
Didhimdirty
5d ago

This guy is already a top 5 Q.B in the NFL(check the stats) in only his second year.He led the league in completion % and will be voted the leagues most improved player.He will win the Super Bowl and multiple MVP's...BURROW is the real fuckin' deal....

Reply(13)
8
Related
WKRC

Bengals exclusive: At home with Joe Burrow's family

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Joe Burrow is the pride of The Plains in Athens County. The stadium at his former high school has his name, and blocks away, his parents beamed with pride as they shared family photos at home. It's the same family home where Joe got the call saying...
NFL
247Sports

Bengals QB Joe Burrow says making the playoffs is the 'bare minimum' for Cincinnati's future

Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first NFL playoff victory in more than 30 years. Burrow led a strong performance by the offense in the first half, and Cincinnati's defense did enough in the second half for the hosts to hang onto a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Burrow finished the game with 244 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-34 passing. It was a strong playoff debut for the second-year quarterback. But the smooth, steely-eyed quarterback has bigger aspirations for the years to come than just one playoff victory.
NFL
pff.com

2022 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round: Are we positive it's possible to slow down Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow?

There arguably wasn’t a better passing game than the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2021 NFL regular season. Pick whatever metric you want: Yards per attempt (8.7, No. 1), adjusted completion rate (78%, No. 4), explosive pass play rate (19.5%, No. 2), EPA per play (+0.11, No. 10) and PFF team passing grade (90.5, No. 2) — they all tell the same general story. Joe Burrow and company have been a handful for any secondary to deal with for the better part of the last five months.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Downey Jr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Avengers#Ja Marr Chase
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
The Spun

Anonymous Raiders Player Has Telling Admission On Jon Gruden

The Las Vegas Raiders overcame various trials and tribulations within the organization to make the NFL playoffs this season. The NFC West franchise won its last four regular season games under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia after a year filled with drama off the field to end the campaign on a high note.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy