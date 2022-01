Maybe more than any other automaker, Porsche is working hard to save the wagons. First up was the Panamera Sport Turismo that debuted in 2017, which has been a pretty slow seller despite being available in every engine configuration and trim level. Early 2021 saw the debut of the Taycan Cross Turismo, a (slightly) lifted and clad wagon version of Porsche's first EV that's already been a major success. But a couple months ago Porsche unveiled the Sport Turismo version of the Taycan in GTS form, essentially a Cross Turismo sans lift and body cladding. Now Porsche is showing off all the other versions of Taycan Sport Turismo, none of which will come to the US.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO