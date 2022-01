Kay Hansen was supposed to fight on January 15, but after hearing UFC 270 was the week after in Anaheim, she made it clear she wanted to be on that card. Hansen is from Anaheim and of course wanted to be a part of the card but her managers initial request to have the bout moved didn’t happen. However, she decided to take matters into her own hands and messaged Dana White herself to move the fight, and just a day later she got her wish.

