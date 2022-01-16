ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings blank Sabres to end four-game skid

Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves in goal to pace the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-0 home win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

It was the first shutout of the season for Nedeljkovic and the fourth of his career, an effort that helped Detroit snap a four-game losing streak.

Buffalo lost for the seventh time in its past eight games.

After going 0-for-5 on the power play Thursday in a loss to Winnipeg, Detroit scored two power-play goals in the first period Saturday to take a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

The Red Wings took a 1-0 advantage with 11:03 remaining in the first period on a goal by Tyler Bertuzzi, who banged home a rebound off a shot in the slot by Dylan Larkin into a wide open goal.

With 50.3 seconds remaining in the first, Detroit took a 2-0 lead on a power-play goal by Robby Fabbri, who took a loose puck in front of the Buffalo goal and fired the puck into an open net.

After a scoreless second period, it didn’t take the Red Wings long to add a goal in the third.

Just 13 seconds into the period, Lucas Raymond made it 3-0 Red Wings when he took a cross-ice pass from Larkin near the Buffalo goal and jammed it through Buffalo goalie Aaron Dell.

Detroit then killed off another Buffalo power play and scored right after it expired, with Michael Rasmussen coming out of the penalty box, taking a pass and scoring on a breakaway to give the Red Wings a 4-0 lead with 7:36 remaining.

The Sabres went 0-for-5 on the power play and were outshot by the Red Wings 39-22.

The Wings are 3-0 against the Sabres entering the teams’ fourth meeting of the season on Monday.

–Field Level Media

