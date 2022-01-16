Lakers vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (21-22) play against the Denver Nuggets (19-19) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers 96, Denver Nuggets 133 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Bonus @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version! We discuss a defenseless loss to the Nuggets, plus Russell Westbrook calling out the Lakers for not playing hard enough on a regular basis… which he’s right about. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtube.com/watch?v=K6k_1Q… – 2:05 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Even after the last two home games, the Nuggets have still played the second fewest home games in the NBA this season.

18 home games (11-7)

23 road games (11-12) – 2:00 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets are 15-6 against sub .500 teams, which the Lakers now count as. – 1:43 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double in 20:18 tonight. It’s the 4th fastest triple-double in NBA history.

Jokic now has the 1st and 4th fastest triple-doubles ever.

1. Jokic (2018): 14:33

2. Tucker (1955): ~17:00

3. Westbrook (2014): 20:17

4. Jokic: (2022): 20:18 – 1:23 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

A season-high 23 threes fueled tonight’s big W!

nba.com/nuggets/news/n… – 1:20 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I asked Nikola Jokic what the next step is for Zeke Nnaji and he said passing out when he gets buried under the rim.

Couldn’t agree more. On many of Nnaji’s layups, he’s surrounded by two or more defenders meaning there is someone open somewhere. – 12:57 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Tonight’s DPOG: @Davon Reed 🔒

Inside the locker room following the W 🎥 pic.twitter.com/UnSbtGhIr0 – 12:55 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nikola noticed that Bones had 10 rebounds and said “…oh that’s why. He stole all of mine.”

This guy is too funny. – 12:30 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola, noticing that Bones Hyland had 10 rebounds: “Ah, he stole all mine.” – 12:29 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers will get back to work on Monday against the Jazz in LA. Utah is currently 4th in the West, but have lost four straight & will face the Nuggets tmw night. It’ll be another tough test for LeBron & co. Only 13 games left for the Lakeshow until the NBA trade deadline (Feb. 10) – 12:28 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

As bad as this is, tonight hasn’t even been a bottom-five night for Lakers Twitter this season. Playoff God DeAndre was three days ago. This season has been so miserable I can’t even find it in me to be mad after a 37-point loss. – 12:17 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron James didn’t speak tonight, which rarely happens. – 12:17 AM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Jokic had LeBron not knowing what to do (something LeBron has done to opposing defenders plenty)… pic.twitter.com/LpEqvzdTvT – 12:10 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Dwight Howard on the shortcoming on defensive end and overall effort: “It shouldn’t keep coming up. … It’s how bad do we want to win every night.” – 12:10 AM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Sat

Bones Hyland, 27 pts, 10 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl

Ayo Dosunmy, 21 pts, 4 reb, 10 ast

Evan Mobley, 20 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 2 blk

Josh Giddey, 11 pts, 10 reb, 3 ast, 1 blk

Omer Yurtseven, 22 pts, 11 reb, 1 ast. 1 blk

Cam Thomas, 20 pts, 6 reb, 1 stl – 12:09 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Music is BLARING from the Lakers locker room after that loss. We can hear it in the media room next door. – 12:04 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Russell Westbrook says he has no reaction to Magic Johnson’s tweet criticizes the Lakers’ effort. Said Magic is “entitled to his opinion” and that he’s not around the team on a daily basis to see what’s really going on. – 11:57 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Bones Hyland on the vibes:

“We came back the next day…we talked it out…everybody’s more comfortable now…that’s what we needed, just to get tighter.” – 11:54 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Davon Reed on the bench unit:

“We’re figuring it out just like the rest of the team…we’ve been hitting our stride the last couple of games.” – 11:53 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Davon Reed also made damn sure to remind everyone present that he shot 40% from deep in college so his shot falling now is not surprisng to him. – 11:52 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Russell Westbrook: “Sometimes we got to make a decision to play hard.” Says “teams are just playing harder than us. Simple as that.” – 11:52 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Russell Westbrook: “Sometimes we got to make a decision to play hard.” – 11:50 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I asked Davon Reed if climbing the NBA ladder — SL invite, G-league deal, 10-day contract, 2-way contract — has confirmed to him that what he is doing is right & he disagreed.

He basically said he’s always been doing these things & his confidence doesn’t come from the results. – 11:50 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Davon Reed continues to point out that his success is a product of the work he has put in over the years and that nothing has changed. He maintains he is just finally getting an oppurtuinty to show who he is. – 11:45 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

There were so many things to love in the #Nuggets win over the Lakers tonight. But for me, carrying over good play from the 1st half to the 2nd resonates most. It’s the second straight game they’ve done it; it’s been their biggest thorn this season. This must become the norm. – 11:42 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Davon Reed said LeBron killed him his rookie year. Said he entered tonight with revenge on his mind. – 11:40 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

“LeBron killed me my rookie year and I needed my revenge.”

Davon Reed on slowing LeBron James. – 11:40 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Frank Vogel just used a lot of phrases like “not good enough” and “back to the drawing board” to describe the Lakers blowout loss in Denver. – 11:36 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says the Lakers were just 2 for 18 on jump shots off the dribble tonight against the Nuggets: “We’re not attacking the paint as much as we need to.” – 11:35 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel says “It’s very frustrating” to work on defense in a “spirited” practice as he called it yesterday and get beat badly by the Nuggets. – 11:33 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel on the team’s worst blowout a day after the “spirited” film session yesterday: “It’s very frustrating.” Says the Nuggets punished them every time they double-teamed Jokic, and the Lakers need to go back to the drawing board to address defense. – 11:33 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

We are live! RT and come join this Winner’s Lounge.

✅ 37-point ass-whooping

✅ Bones career-high

✅ Davon Reed has his moment

✅ Nuggets start homestand 2-0

youtube.com/watch?v=0Bxvfu… – 11:27 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

You know it’s a rough night for the Pats when even an ad for a healthcare company on the video board is inadvertently rubbing it in… (Spread was 4.5) pic.twitter.com/XTVsENzRGO – 11:25 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Davon Reed gets DPOG, per Malone.

Malone joked Jeff Green was disappointed. Had a speech ready and everything. – 11:23 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Worthy: “I saw a team that has not been able to gather any momentum at all…against Denver, I saw a team that did not show up.” – 11:16 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

The Nuggets beat the Lakers by 37 points and a MUNDER.

This Winner’s Lounge for @DNVR_Nuggets is going to be WILD!!! – 11:14 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Final rotations for the Nuggets as they eviscerate the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96.

-Jokić with 17-13-12, he was his normal self

-27 points and 10 rebounds for Bones Hyland, both career highs

-Jeff Green with 26 points on 14 shots while guarding LeBron. He’s fantastic pic.twitter.com/TTnlB8bRjV – 11:13 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

los angeles if the lakers didn’t let alex caruso walk pic.twitter.com/jQbJuF0YTK – 11:13 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Lakers suffer through their largest defeat of the year. Can’t wait to hear what Worthy has to say… – 11:13 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Lakers lose their third straight, this time 133-96 to Denver, to fall back below .500. The Nuggets feasted on LAL’s perimeter defense, going a remarkable 23-for-40 from 3. – 11:13 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

That was one hell of a statement win by the Nuggets.

133-96 the Lakers lost in the Mile High City. – 11:13 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Tonight marked LeBron James’ 1,607th career game, including reg. season and playoffs.

It is just the second time he played in a game where his team lost by 37+ points.

On February 5, 2019, the Lakers lost by 42 points at the Pacers. – 11:13 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Final: Nuggets 133, Lakers 96. Denver hit 23 of 40 3’s (57.5%). – 11:12 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

After turning the ball over at least once in 407 straight games, Russell Westbrook has now committed zero turnovers in three of his past five.

Tonight was his best shooting game of the three.

7-of-19 in the first.

2-of-12 in the second.

7-of-15 in the third. – 11:12 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets 133, Lakers 96.

Denver’s now won four of its last five. – 11:12 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Lakers are now 21-22.

That makes them the first LeBron James team to be below .500 this late in the season since his rookie year 2003-04 Cavaliers. – 11:12 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Bones Hyland with a new career high of 27 points. (He’s Denver’s leading scorer.)

He also has 9 rebounds.

When he’s good, the Nuggets are great. – 11:11 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Nuggets up 40 and Facu Camapazzo is on the floor = 75% chance of him pantsing his defender during a nutmeg and off-the-heazy’ing him when they bend over to pick up their shorts. Standby. – 11:05 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Bones jumped out of a burning building. Bazemore isn’t gonna stress him with playground foolishness. Bones is a hooper. – 11:05 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

The Nuggets have a 40 point lead against the Los Angeles Lakers.

40. – 11:05 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

The Lakers are down 42 in Denver with 4:41 left. pic.twitter.com/GcU4vXc8Qc – 11:03 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Lakers fans exiting Ball Arena is being shown on the Jumbotron while Nuggets fans wave and scream and it’s so awesome – 11:03 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Denver is winning the second half 55-26 so far and there is still 4:41 left. – 11:03 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

This is embarrassing for the Lakers. Jeez. – 11:02 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Best two-game stretch from the Nuggets offense all season. – 11:01 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

There can’t be much rationalizing for a blowout of this magnitude. Denver’s without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Jeff Green and Bones Hyland have run wild. The Clippers, without Paul George, beat the Nuggets earlier this week. The Lakers have had plenty of rest. – 11:00 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

This Lakers season reminds of the last few years of Kobe’s career. The team wasn’t going anywhere & the highlight of each game was him passing someone on an all-time list like LeBron has been. Hope for some positive strides in the 2nd half of this season because this is brutal. – 11:00 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

StatMuse @statmuse

The Lakers haven’t won a game vs a .500 team in a month.

They won vs the Mavs on December 15 and are 0-6 since. pic.twitter.com/VDvfMV7k0L – 11:00 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

“That was good. (pause) Different.” – Mom, after Bazemore hit that three. AK – 10:59 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Number 10 James Ennis checks in. – 10:58 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

James Ennis, still wearing No. 10 (for those interested), about to check in. – 10:58 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

A 30-point lead? On a Saturday night against the Lakers? Statement time. – 10:57 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

It feels like the Nuggets are playing just solid across the board—wait, they’re beating Lakers by 30?! – 10:55 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Since Kyrie, Kawhi, PG, Simmons, AD, Conley won’t make the All-Star Game. There’s gonna be a whole lot of new All-Stars. – 10:54 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Here is a seemingly important stat:

When Bones hits 2-or-more triples, Denver is 10-2 and they are currently on the verge of pushing that to 11-2 with a big win over the Lakers. – 10:54 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Trying to figure out what is more watchable right now: Patriots getting absolutely torched by the Bills or the Lakers getting smoked by some dude named Bones… TOUGH – 10:54 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone stood with both fists up to congratulate Bizzy, but he had to wait a few extra few seconds as Bizzy pointed to his hear and waited for the crowd to give him some love.

Hyland, with 21, is tied with Jeff Green for the team-high. – 10:52 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Bones Hyland is incredible. @Adam Mares was so right about this homestand. So right. – 10:51 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

This game has so much Bones it should be played at The Crypt. – 10:50 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

LeBron James looking at Jeff Green’s 4th dunk on the Jumbotron and wondering how the Lakers front office didn’t make that happen this off-season. pic.twitter.com/gZipfdP0m2 – 10:50 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Last 3 possessions for the Lakers, not a single pass when the ball got past half court. LBJ difficult missed turnaround fall away; LBJ dribbles into traffic TO; LBJ gets the pass and stepback 3. 0 points #LakersNuggets – 10:50 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Denver is 18 for 26 from 3, an absurd 69.2%. They lead 108-79 early in the 4th Q. – 10:48 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

I question whether the Lakers can get enough stops to make a comeback. BK – 10:47 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Jeff Green is unstoppable. – 10:47 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Denver leads 102-79. And there’s still another quarter to play. – 10:45 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Great Facu contest and in the transition oppurtunity that followed, he had a great dump pass to Jeff Green for the dunk. – 10:44 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Darius Garland is the 3rd Cavaliers player over the last 25 seasons to score on 25+ points and assist on 40+ points in a game.

He joins LeBron James (3x) and Andre Miller (2x). – 10:43 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets up 21. Lakers will have two possessions to end the third quarter. – 10:42 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

There is that patience Zeke Nnaji is growing into around the rim as a finisher. – 10:39 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Zeke Nnaji’s patience around the rim the last week or so has been outstanding. – 10:39 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

That was just Denver’s sixth turnover of the night. They’re taking care of the ball for most part, playing inside … and shooting 15-of-21 from 3-point range.

Next 16 minutes are about composure. – 10:35 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Pretty bad match of Lakers’ low energy in a game they should really be able to compete in. This is the team that’s directly ahead of them in the standings. They should have all the motivation in the world. – 10:34 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Mom, a Laker fan, has never heard of Aaron Gordon before tonight, but has decided she doesn’t like him. AK – 10:34 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Jokic misses a 3. Westbrook gets the reb and takes a first side 3 soon as he crosses half court. Barely touches front rim.🤦🏾‍♂️ They trail by 20 for a reason #LakersNuggets – 10:32 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

It gives me life watching Westbrook bounce off Aaron Gordon – twice – and then seeing AG give him the IDGAF face when Westbrook starts barking. – 10:30 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook, no doubt, sharing their favorite Denver sushi joints. – 10:27 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Aaron Gordon legitimately did not say a word to Russell Westbrook. Just stared him down.

So cold. – 10:27 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Aaron Gordon stood over Russ, who fell to the floor, and Russ did not like it. They are still jawing at one another and staring each other down.

Gordon is unafraid and doing what he can to impose his will. – 10:27 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Westbrook’s strategy of trying to get the entire Nuggets team ejected may reek of desperation, but it’s honestly the Lakers’ best play tonight. AK – 10:27 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Aaron Gordon, sensing the moment, is imposing his will in the third. – 10:26 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

So Jeff Green only dunks and hits 3s now. Got it. – 10:23 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola has the triple-double with 14/10/10 in 21 minutes of work.

It’s his 8th of the season, trailing only Russell Westbrook with 9. – 10:20 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL have more turnovers in the first three minutes of the 3rd Q (3) than they did in the 1st half (2), as Denver capitalizes to take a 78-62 lead. – 10:20 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

As sloppy as the Nuggets were to start this third quarter, the Lakers were somehow worse. – 10:20 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nikola Jokic now has a triple double in 20 minutes. Incredible. – 10:19 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Darius Garland tonight:

27 PTS

18 AST (career high)

2 TOV

He joins LeBron James as the only Cav with that many assists in a game in the last 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/rFeEmraLnK – 10:19 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Denver needs to come out with aggression and intent. They cannot slow up now. – 10:16 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Lakers 73-60.

-Jokić with a near first half triple-double, 14-9-9

-The bench has been the difference once again, with almost all double-digit +/-

-Barton went 4/4 FG for 12 points

-Bones/Davon were fantastic pic.twitter.com/yTnoeeFOLN – 10:07 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

The Nuggets are up 73-60 at the half

Nikola Jokic has 14 points 9 rebounds and 9 assists

Bones Hyland has 16 points and Davon Reed has looked excellent in his moments against LeBron.

This whips ass. – 10:05 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

In a no-defense first half, Denver comes out ahead by double digits behind 14 / 9 / 9 from Jokic (!!) and 16 from Bones Hyland. Hope that carries over to the 3rd quarter, because this is an immensely fun brand of basketball and the Nuggets are 100% in the game emotionally. – 10:04 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

The Nuggets have 19 assists on 27 made shots and just 3 turnovers in the first half.

They shot 60%/68.8%/100% shooting splits and scored 73 points. – 10:04 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Guarantee these Lakers fans at Ball Arena have been crossing the picket line at King Soopers. – 10:02 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic just finished the half with 14 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds in 18 minutes.

#Nuggets up 73-60 at the break. – 10:01 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers have to care more on defense than they’re showing in these final possessions of the half. Will Barton waltzed through them. – 10:01 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nikola Jokic has 14 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists…

…IN THE FIRST HALF.

Nuggets up 73-60. – 10:01 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Lakers doubling Jokic is death and Lakers letting Jokic iso on Ariz is death but Dwight has 3 fouls in the first half so options are thin. – 10:00 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

At this point it feels more surprising when the Lakers don’t give up 60+ in the first half. – 9:59 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

The Lakers without Dwight are guarding Jokic with Ariza so Denver should have a good chance of extending their lead in the final two mintues of the half. – 9:58 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Dwight Howard heads to the bench with his third foul. Nikola’s living rent free. – 9:57 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Dwight Howard has three fouls, and you could argue at this point that might have more serious consequences for the Lakers’ offense (13 points). – 9:57 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

It’s unfair what Jokic is doing to arguably the best defender of his generation (albeit an older Dwight) – 9:55 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

That move in the lane was basically Jokic’s way of telling Dwight to eff off. BK – 9:55 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

The fact that Denver has Zeke Nnaji and Bones Hyland under team control for quite some time will pay off big dividens. Those are exactly the type of players you need to fill out an expensive roster. – 9:54 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

At least Vogel knows the Lakers suck on defense. – 9:54 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Russ makes a jumper but then misses two bunnies right at the rim. Against a team that struggles to protect the rim like Denver, the Lakers need, need, need Russ to finish when he gets that close. – 9:53 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Russ made such a great strong move to get AARON GORDON out of the way for an easy layup, and he hit the bottom of the rim. – 9:53 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

The entire Lakers defense is one big buisness decision to not get in the way of a highlight right now. – 9:53 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

That’s Jokic’s second bucket off cuts tonight. How do you lose Jokic off cuts?! – 9:52 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

That was a super-athletic catch-and-finish from 36-year-old Dwight Howard. – 9:51 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

This might be the best 6-quarter stretch of offense the Nuggets have played all year if this second quarter continues the way it started. – 9:51 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Dating back to last game, Bones has 30 points in his last 22 minutes of basketball. – 9:51 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Davon Reed to Bones Hyland as they’re having career games in the first half. pic.twitter.com/XfqFSPSWvs – 9:51 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Denver’s bench players are flexing. FLEX-ing. pic.twitter.com/B51hzeGXy7 – 9:51 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Bones vs the Laker defenders. AK pic.twitter.com/tmXhb0iCgp – 9:50 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Bones Hyland’s last basket was disgusting.

Spin and finish and the rookie has 16 1st half points in the first time against the Los Angeles Lakers. – 9:49 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Wow this group on the floor in the second quarter has been so much fun. Davon Reed, Bones Hyland, Zeke Nnaji, all making big plays. – 9:48 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

BONES – 9:47 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Curry thought Korkmaz had the alley oop radius of a young Dwight Howard. – 9:47 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

That spin move was at the intersection of Hollywood and Hyland. – 9:47 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

When Bones says he thinks he can beat Steph Curry’s 3pt record, its not even surprisng. His confidence is out of this world and that is manifesting in a fantastic first half from him.

He is up to 16 points in 10 minutes. – 9:47 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Bones has the confidence of a five-time All-Star lol – 9:46 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

The audacity for Nnaji to try to poster LeBron there!

It did not go well, but man that was ballsy. – 9:45 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

All heart and hustle. pic.twitter.com/FVUDEaLIAF – 9:45 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

It’s not often that LeBron gets lost in attacking a matchup, but that happened the last few minutes with him trying to get the redeption bucket on Davon Reed after getting stonewalled back-to-back-to-back. – 9:43 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Davon Reed is having the game of his career against LeBron James. What a incredible moment for him.

Playing sound defense against a HOFer and just hit a big shot to put the Nuggets up. – 9:43 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nothing better than when a crowd is so engaged they see what’s happening with a certain matchup. In this case, it’s Davon Reed giving LeBron James fits. Last possession, while LeBron complained to an official after getting ripped, Reed came down and buried a 3-pointer. – 9:43 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Have a game Davon Reed – 9:41 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Unoffically, Jeff Green’s got 57 dunks in the last two games. – 9:38 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

The Lakers played with good energy throughout the 1st Q, but Denver opened 6 for 6 from 3, and 12 of 20 overall, to take a 34-29 lead. Two 3’s came from Bones Hyland (32.6% from 3 on season).

LAL shot 55% with 2 TO’s. – 9:37 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Davon Reed knew the assignment.

Bottled up LeBron for 23.5 seconds, leading to Lakers’ 24-second shot clock violation.

Reed and Bones (8 points, 2 3-pointers) with big spark off Denver’s bench. Nuggets up 34-29 after 1. – 9:36 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Great time to get a Bones quarter. – 9:35 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Absolutley spectacular defense by Davon Reed who LeBron just tried to isolate on.

LeBron got nowhere and ended up on the floor after getting the chair pulled out on him. – 9:34 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Davon Reed just put the locks on LeBron James – 9:34 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Tonight, Bones looks like he did early in the season; on the edge of chaos, but just controlled enough to string together multiple good posessions.

He is 3-3 for 8 points to start tonight. – 9:33 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

This game is already tons of fun. Good one at Ball Arena between Denver and the Lakers. – 9:32 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

The Nuggets are 6 for 6 from 3, the biggest reason they lead 32-28.

LAL are 2 for 4 after LeBron’s 1st triple. – 9:32 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets are now 5-of-5 from 3-point range after Davon Reed buries one off a feed from Jokic. – 9:30 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Going for 10 points on 5 of 6 FG’s thus far, that’s the most in the first quarter for Dwight Howard since 11/16/18.

LAL trail 26-24 with 2:47 left in the period, with Howard still out there. – 9:29 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

So far, 20 of Lakers’ 23 points have come in the paint. Unclear what the scouting report is against the #Nuggets. – 9:28 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

As predicted: Dwight Howard leads the Lakers with 10 points in less than nine minutes in Denver. – 9:27 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Strong start from Dwight Howard, who’s 4 of 5 for 8 points after his 2nd put-back bucket. – 9:25 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Aaron Gordon looked like he rolled his ankle on that feed to Jokic. He was limping a bit on his way back on defense.

He is staying in, but it is something to monitor. – 9:25 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Jeff Green, still with so much bounce and spring, 14 years in – 9:22 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

The Nuggets switching defense worked early, but LeBron recognized he could create the matchups he wanted and began attacking. Denver will need to adjust. – 9:22 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The paint defense for Denver has been suboptimal. AKA non-existent. – 9:22 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jeff Green’s hops: still there. – 9:21 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Dwight Howard wishes he could go against Nikola Jokic every single night.

It’s the most awkward thing to me. – 9:21 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

For the love of god please put the ball in Gordon’s hands more with Murray and Porter out. He can create so many ways with Jokic on the floor just like that feed to Jeff Green for the big time dunk. – 9:21 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Game Presentation just did this awesome feature where the ask the players what in-arena job they would want to have and Nikola Jokic said Rocky and I cannot think of anything more on brand. – 9:20 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Will Barton drains a three on a switch against Dwight, which is important. – 9:20 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

A quick 6-0 run out of a time out has LAL up 10-7 early in Denver. – 9:19 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Can’t be that many better 3/4 combos than Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green switching defensively on LeBron. – 9:16 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Aaron Gordon hitting an early 3 is a good sign. If he can start hitting triples at an average rate with how good his scoring around the rim has been, he becomes an even more imactful offensive threat. – 9:16 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

The Denver game ops folks taking a cue from their Sacramento counterparts, playing “Ice, Ice Baby” when Russell Westbrook misses his first shot. – 9:15 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets played Ice Ice Baby when Russ missed that post up jumper. – 9:15 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Aaron Gordon’s on Westbrook, Jeff Green on LeBron to start the game. Lakers start with Dwight Howard guarding Nikola Jokic. – 9:14 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

A family that lost their house in the fire in Boulder County had a young boy taking the first shot tonight at the Nuggets game. Russell Westbrook was down near him, showed him how to hold his follow thru, and then dunked his miss and high-fived him.

Bigger than basketball 🥺 – 9:13 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Denver is swtiching most actions early on which I like. Keep everything in front of them. – 9:12 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

The Nuggets had a kid who was impacted by the fires in Colorado shoot the first shot. Despite encouragment from Dwight Howard, he missed, but Russell Westbrook come up clutch with the putback for him. Cool moment. – 9:11 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Russell Westbrook scored the putback layup for the little Nuggets fan who missed the initial shot then gave him a double high five.

That was pretty sweet. An olive branch if you will. – 9:10 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Western Union first shot of the game came via a 10-ish year old kid. Dwight Howard came over to coach him.

…

He missed. – 9:10 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Gotta be one of the bigger crowds of the season on hand for the Nuggets’ game tonight against the Lakers. Lots of gold throughout the arena. – 9:08 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

A weird mix of extremely loud cheers and loud boos as LeBron James is introduced here in Denver. – 9:06 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Pretty natural matchups for the Nuggets defensively:

AG on Westbrook

Monte on Bradley

Barton on Monk

Jeff Green on LeBron

Jokić on Dwight – 8:36 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets annouce the same starting five:

Monte Morris

Will Barton III

Aaron Gordon

Jeff Green

Nikola Jokic

I’d bet the reserves are Campazzo, Hyland, Reed and Nnaji. – 8:34 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

This is certainly not 100% speed, but to see Jamal Murray taking contact from player development coach Steve Graham in the post & making moves to the rim is very encouraging.

I’ve heard nothing but good things about Murray’s rehab so far. Hard not to be excited for his return. pic.twitter.com/d9ZWhvhnhc – 8:33 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Lakers going back with Dwight in the starting lineup for the Joker matchup pic.twitter.com/Cm1cDYDTXk – 8:32 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

No surprises with Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Will Barton, AG, Jeff Green and Nikola. – 8:32 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Dwight Howard is good to go and will start vs. Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/XASRyDi6w6 – 8:30 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Dwight Howard will start at center tonight, Lakers say. Monk, Bradley, Westbrook and James fill out the starting five. – 8:30 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Lakers starters at Denver:

Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, LeBron and Howard at the 5. – 8:30 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

A not insignificant update from the Lakers considering tonight’s opponent: Dwight Howard is available to play. – 8:24 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Dwight Howard is available to play tonight, the Lakers say. – 8:24 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

So Rivers is out due to a non-COVID illness which likely means Denver will turn to Davon Reed to help bolster their bench unit. – 8:07 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso out for the Bulls tonight among others, but their MVP candidate DeMar DeRozan is. LeBron and Melo are the only active players to have more career points against the Celtics… pic.twitter.com/kUWMyWVxpy – 8:01 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young is starting his 242nd career game tonight, tying Kent Bazemore for 20th place in Hawks history. – 7:40 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel says they won’t disclose what they’ll do with Stanley Johnson after tonight’s game. – 7:34 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Carmelo Anthony is out for a second straight game due to his sore back.

Meanwhile, Dwight Howard – important in this matchup against Denver due to Jokic’s presence – is a game-time decision (left knee soreness). – 7:33 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Frank Vogel says Carmelo Anthony is out in Denver. Dwight Howard a gametime decision. – 7:32 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Dwight Howard (knee) is a game-time decision tonight, says Frank Vogel. – 7:32 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Lakers coach Frank Vogel says Carmelo Anthony will not play tonight against the Nuggets due to back soreness. – 7:31 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Frank Vogel says that Carmelo Anthony is out again tonight vs. DEN because of his lower back. He is considered day-to-day going forward. – 7:31 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Carmelo Anthony (back) is OUT tonight, according to Frank Vogel. – 7:31 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Carmelo Anthony still has a sore back and is out tonight against the Nuggets. – 7:31 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Denver expects Austin Rivers (illness) to be out tonight against the Lakers, joining JaMychal Green (protocols).

We should see more Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji and Facundo Campazzo for the Nuggets. – 7:24 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Michael Malone discussed some of the similarities and differences (at my prompting) between the Clippers loss and tonight against the Lakers. He said it starts on the defensive end against a small ball unit, and THEN working on better spacing/personnel/gameplan on offense. – 7:23 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Malone, with JaMychal Green out, is noting how important Jeff Green & Zeke Nnaji are.

Both have been playing well as of late. Malone brought up Nnaji’s finishing around the rim as a big improvement. He said they spoke about how the game is slowing down for him at shootaround. – 7:22 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone says Austin Rivers is likely out, along with JaMychal Green, who’s out due to H&S protocols.

Said plan is to have Jeff Green come out early and then check back in to play some backup five. – 7:20 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Michael Malone just said that Austin Rivers is likely out, along with JaMychal Green. – 7:18 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Both Rudys will be available for the Jazz vs. Denver on Sunday pic.twitter.com/2k4NPkIxXu – 7:06 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic brought his suit game to Ball Arena. Just walked in in a slick brown get up. – 6:42 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors have four guys in the top 15 in minutes per game. Only one other team, the Lakers, has even three in the top 20. – 6:22 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

ICYMI, the much-maligned Russell Westbrook talks to @TheAthletic about his struggles, sacrifice, his bigger-than-basketball perspective on it all and why – even if the Lakers might have some regrets – he does not

theathletic.com/3070338/2022/0… – 6:02 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“What makes you kind of marvel at that play is…the size of the person that did it”

@adaniels33 is amazed by @Ja Morant’s block of Avery Bradley in L.A. #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/e46mXt1ju7 – 4:19 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Denver should definitely sign DeMarcus Cousins for tomorrow. Not tonight. The Nuggets bench needs to be fast and athletic tonight. – 4:15 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Austin Rivers is listed as questionable heading into tonight’s game vs the Lakers with non-Covid related sickness.

Will Barton (neck strain) is probable.

JaMychal Green is out in health and safety protocols. – 4:07 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

The Nikola Jokic-Aaron Gordon chemistry is at its best level since Gordon came to the #Nuggets last season. Here we talk some very interesting stats to support this, and take a look at a very cool action that Gordon & Jokic run to exploit perimeter switches. pic.twitter.com/vPunFlOrVe – 3:36 PM