Magic vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (8-36) play against the Dallas Mavericks (19-19) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 9:30 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022

Orlando Magic 92, Dallas Mavericks 108 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: An ugly loss in Denver prompted Magic Johnson to tweet that Lakers owner Jeanie Buss deserves better out of her team es.pn/3A62C5X – 2:25 AM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Good game, Coach 💙🤍

#MFFL pic.twitter.com/Jwh13EVZl8 – 2:06 AM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

“We’re playing great basketball.” 💪

Let’s keep it rollin’, @Kristaps Porzingis. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/WTUMrDMRsD – 1:20 AM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Please update your bio, @NbaBaton <3 – 1:19 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Marquese Chriss discusses the last 24 hours and how his two-year contract came to fruition. pic.twitter.com/7bxXyN4uWq – 12:32 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs win ugly 108-92 over ORL shooting only 41% but make up for it with voluminous FT shooting 32-38 (21-26) in 2nd half. Mavs now hold opp < 100 17 times (14-3) in 43 games after going 14-0 last yr in 72. Have done it 8 times in last 10 – 12:22 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Porzingis speaks. He says he had one bad day of COVID and then in recent days was able to ramp up his workouts. pic.twitter.com/4uJ5VijQBf – 12:11 AM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Mavs easily handle the Magic 108-92.

16 each for Jalen Suggs, Robin Lopez and Moe Wagner.

Magic fall to 8-36 (.182). – 12:08 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kristaps Porzingis showing little rust gives reunited Mavs another reason to feel good dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:04 AM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

HOW WE FEELIN’, MFFLS????? pic.twitter.com/9K2sXkjCik – 12:03 AM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

FINAL BOX: Dallas 108, Orlando 92 pic.twitter.com/HNnY7LzGz1 – 12:03 AM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Final: Mavs 108, Magic 92

Jalen Suggs – 16 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts

Moe Wagner – 16 pts, 4 rebs, 2 stls

Robin Lopez – 16 pts

Cole Anthony – 12 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts – 12:01 AM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Not a bad way to return, @Kristaps Porzingis 🦄

RETWEET TO SEND KP TO #NBAALLSTAR! pic.twitter.com/uHK6eUUtur – 12:01 AM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

FINAL: Mavericks 108, Magic 92.

Orlando ends its three-game road trip with loss to Dallas orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 12:01 AM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Another night, another magic show 🔮

RETWEET TO SEND @Luka Doncic TO #NBAALLSTAR! pic.twitter.com/hDxBvIZGAt – 12:00 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Russell Westbrook says he has no reaction to Magic Johnson’s tweet criticizes the Lakers’ effort. Said Magic is “entitled to his opinion” and that he’s not around the team on a daily basis to see what’s really going on. – 11:57 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

TY for the @NbaBaton, @Orlando Magic.

MAVS WIN!!

@chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/7blFfbr8qD – 11:57 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Magic/Mavs play again in Orlando on January 30th. Get your tickets if you want to see (what passes for) a brawl – 11:54 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Luka put the moves on ’em 🌀

#LukaDoncic x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Sy3FjXMVdc – 11:47 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs is showing a lot of craft with these finishes at the rim. – 11:46 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

We’ve reached the point of the game where Mavericks fans are chanting “We want Boban!” – 11:43 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Moe Wagner screaming AND 1 in Luka’s face down 20+

Luka hits him with a: “You’re mad, huh? You’re mad, pu$$y. Who the f**k are you?” pic.twitter.com/FC5cVma28g – 11:41 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Uh, Doncic is mad. Mavs will win by 25 instead of 20. And now another technical foul, this one on Hardaway. This is quite chippy for a 22-point game. Maybe both teams are cranky from playing on the road last night. – 11:38 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Flagrant foul on Doncic, and a double-tech on Doncic and Mo Wagner. Doncic looked amused while briefly getting in Wagner’s face. – 11:36 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

“Who the f— are you?” Luka Doncic yelled at Mo Wagner before pretending to wipe tears after a kerfuffle between the two. Double T’s. – 11:34 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Mo Wagner is the Magic’s best troll since…? – 11:33 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Dallas 85, Orlando 68 pic.twitter.com/oLwxXnBdzZ – 11:30 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

that Magic possession, with CHUMA overdribbling and throwing an errant pass to Bamba, and then Bamba fumbling it and taking a 20-footer, was Not Good – 11:26 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 3Q: Mavericks 85, Magic 68.

Free throws have been difference-maker tonight: Magic are 9-14 while Mavs are 22-27. – 11:23 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Let’s finish the last 12 strong. pic.twitter.com/Jo5gAPH0x9 – 11:22 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

what a finish by Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/0Nhv0ED5iB – 11:19 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Never leave the magic show early 🪄 pic.twitter.com/bLBX63c79I – 11:03 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Robin Lopez (18 points, 8-of-9 shooting) just went back to the locker room.

Not entirely sure why. – 11:01 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks briefs: The signing of Marquese Chriss and GM Nico Harrison’s thoughts on Jason Kidd and trade chatter.

mavs.com/mavs-magic-bri… – 10:59 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Robin Lopez is 8-for-9 from the floor with 16 points.

The Mavs have no answer for the hook. – 10:58 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Porzingis played 14 first-half minutes. So if Jason Kidd holds to his plan of not allowing Porzingis to play more than 30 minutes, figure he’ll play a couple of five-minute stretches and then, if still needed, a third five-minute stretch. – 10:45 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Hampton fam came thru pic.twitter.com/t5CKpsG1kc – 10:42 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

T. Ross just one shot attempt in 11 first-half minutes. The Magic need to involve him more if they’re gonna dig out of this hole – 10:38 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

We want the @NbaBaton.

#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/6gBTpjSbn8 – 10:37 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs lead ORL 55-43 at half as Porzingis returns and picks up where he left off scoring 7 of Mavs first 11 on his way to a 15 pt half. Kidd subbing like a traffic cop at rush hour waving players on & off Lots of different combos to look at. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 10:36 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1H: Mavericks 55, Magic 43.

Magic only committed 2 turnovers in the 2Q, which helped them stay in the game. Not the cleanest showing.

Cole Anthony: 10 points, 3 assists

Robin Lopez: 10 points

Mavs (11-12) winning FT battled with Magic (2-3). – 10:36 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

HALFTIME BOX: Dallas 55, Orlando 43 pic.twitter.com/H6LWi9SP5m – 10:36 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

half time break for magic admin pic.twitter.com/L2SWRfeBKC – 10:33 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Halftime: Dallas 55, Orlando 43. Mavs aren’t going to play around and lose this thing, are they? – 10:32 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Poetry in motion.

@AcmeBrick @Josh Green | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/InrZWXGhWh – 10:32 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Hamptime assists, Hamptime scores 🪄

📺: https://t.co/UeC4F55gPJ pic.twitter.com/gUtIj3Y7eE – 10:22 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Sam Ehlinger taking in Mavs-Magic. pic.twitter.com/IOlXcxbcFK – 10:18 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

KP will make ya JUMP (jump)

@Kristaps Porzingis x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/22Tgk9ncbV – 10:17 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

the Magic are getting Good R.J. tonight at least – 10:16 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Dallas 32, Orlando 23 pic.twitter.com/V8fODr7Hr0 – 10:12 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Last season, Mavs by and large struggled physically when they returned from COVID-19. Kleber and Finney-Smith in particular spoke of how difficult it was.

This season, Hardaway said his first game back from COVID was tough, but Bullock and now Porzingis if anything seem fresher. – 10:11 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

wow Orlando is sloppy – 10:09 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

The Penny Hardaway era isn’t over. But the fun seems to be. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 10:08 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

In his first quarter after being gone for 11 days with COVID-19, Porzingis scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting, with one rebound and one steal.

Not bad. – 10:08 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Real nice first quarter back for Kristaps Porzingis, who had 12 points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer, shot 4-of-5 and was a plus-12 in 7 minutes. Mavericks are up 32-23. – 10:07 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

🚨 HAMPTIME TO JALEN SUGGS LOB 🚨

📺: https://t.co/UeC4F55gPJ pic.twitter.com/qzbmTO1AoL – 10:07 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: Mavericks 32, Magic 23.

Porzingis makes a 3 at the buzzer.

Both teams are shooting well, but Magic’s 8 turnovers have made things difficult for them. – 10:07 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Certainly no signs of rust for Kristaps Porzingis in his return after missing 7 games. He had 12 points on 4-5 FG in the first quarter. – 10:06 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Great patience by Porzingis, understanding he had just enough time to pump-fake before draining the 3-pointer, giving Dallas a 32-23 lead after one quarter. – 10:05 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen was giving Luka fits with his defense for a moment. – 10:05 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavs hope return of Kidd and Porzingis, Marquese Chriss addition will extend uptick in play dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:03 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Mo Bamba, Jalen Suggs and Terrence Ross are all checking into the game.

Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Chuma Okeke come off the floor. – 9:58 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Saturday Night Luka.

@Luka Doncic x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/8EV4V48u1v – 9:58 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Chum Buckets 👌

📺: https://t.co/UeC4F55gPJ pic.twitter.com/6zQM2pbrMi – 9:57 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Brunson’s toying with the Magic off of switches. You’re seeing the benefit of having two ballhandlers on the court. – 9:55 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic drains a 3 and lifts his arms as if to ask “Where’s that been?” – 9:53 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

MOOD. pic.twitter.com/izfFTQypwf – 9:52 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Moe Wagner is first big off the bench, coming in for Lopez with 7:05 in 1Q.

Mavericks lead 16-7. – 9:50 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

I’d say Porzingis’ return started well: He scored 7 points in four minutes and is now catching a breather on the bench.

Dallas leads Orlando 16-7. – 9:49 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Back with a 𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐆.

@Kristaps Porzingis X #NBAALLSTAR

RETWEET TO VOTE! pic.twitter.com/ZYZC8ZAJqM – 9:48 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,173 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.

It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.

#MagicTogether – 9:46 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

First two Maverick possessions, Dorian Finney-Smith was the point forward bringing the ball up. Don Nelson would approve. – 9:42 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs starters tonight are Luka, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis who has missed the last 7 games, 6 of those due to health and safety protocols. Mavs vs Magic, 830p on BSSW. – 9:17 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

All Mavs players that have been in health and safety protocols have cleared. Marquese Chriss, who was on a 10-day contract because of the Covid-related hardship allowance, signed a multi-year deal tonight. To create an open roster spot, Willie Cauley-Stein was waived. – 9:14 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

COLUMN: After a logic-defying loss at ECU, the Penny Hardaway era is getting uncomfortable.

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:03 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Your first five on the floor tonight.

@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/g8kglOnndq – 9:01 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

I’m sorry, the Magic game starts at 9:30???? – 9:01 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic

ORL starters: F Wagner, Okeke, Lopez, Harris, Anthony

8:40 tip @theeagledallas – 9:01 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Per JKidd in our pre game interview:Porzingis starts at the 5 tonight in place of Powell. The first of what he says will be several experiments over the next few weeks as the roster returns whole. You can hear it all around 7:10 prior to Mavs-ORL @theeagledallas – 8:57 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd, back from protocols, on how he’ll use Kristaps Porzingis in his first game back: “We’ll see how he feels. We’ll start him and go from there. We’re not going to try to play him over 30 minutes tonight. We’ll see how he does in the first few minutes and go from there.” – 8:43 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

🦄 activated.

@Kristaps Porzingis | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/zIuSJwgq7o – 8:42 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

you guys wanna hear mo bamba? pic.twitter.com/4Ledj8mlHj – 8:11 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Cozy drip 🥶

@tissot | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/nrNHv3WhCu – 8:04 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Mo Bamba will be available tonight and will come off bench vs. the Mavericks, per Jamahl Mosley. – 8:03 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

TONIGHT’S STARTERS

GAME 44 at DALLAS

2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner

3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke

3️⃣3️⃣C: @Robin Lopez

1️⃣4️⃣G: @thats_G_

5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony

⏰9:30 p.m.

📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 9 p.m.)

📲 bspts.cc/orlando-magic-…

📻@1045thebeat

#MagicTogether – 8:02 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:

Mo Bamba (sprained right toe) will be available to play tonight at Dallas.

#MagicTogether – 8:02 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kidd says Porzingis will start, probably won’t play more than 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/nFX5h1mI37 – 7:55 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Kristaps Porzingis will start in his return from protocols, but the plan is to limit him to 30 minutes or less, per Jason Kidd. – 7:55 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Why is the “Welcome back, Kotter” song playing in my head? Porzingis, Kidd, Mosley. – 7:43 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Per Nico Harrison, Mavs are excited to get Kristaps Porzingis back tonight against Orlando. – 7:42 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Porzingis will return tonight, Harrison confirms. – 7:39 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

General Manager Nico Harrison on signing Marquese Chriss and waiving Willie Cauley-Stein.

@att | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/HvcOCvksIP – 7:35 PM

Robin Lopez @rolopez42

If there were ever a line of Disney Park action figures, what 5 would be in your Wave 1?

Harrison Hightower

Dreamfinder with Figment

Captain EO with Fuzzball

Camellia Falco

Big Al

(With an Expedition: Everest Yeti build a figure) – 7:34 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic rookie Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs getting work in pregame pic.twitter.com/drIfPCpk6I – 7:24 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Thank you, @Willie Cauley-Stein. Maverick for life.

#MFFL pic.twitter.com/S52jvDeNL1 – 7:23 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Mavericks have completed the signing of Marquese Chriss to a two-year deal and made roster room by waiving Willie Cauley-Stein.

More percolating from around the NBA with three weeks and change to go until the Feb. 10 trade deadline can be found here: https://t.co/3A6WkA2xpL pic.twitter.com/WNnqkKbjww – 7:21 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

📍American Airlines Center

Magic (8-35) at Mavericks (23-19) tips off in a little over 2 hours to close out Orlando’s 3-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/NifrzdUlga – 7:17 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Welcome to the squad, @Marquese Chriss!

@chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/uhIapnogCF – 7:17 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

The Dallas Mavericks have signed Marquese Chriss to a multi-year contract.

In an additional move, Dallas has requested waivers on center Willie Cauley-Stein. pic.twitter.com/HFUsuJjxAu – 7:17 PM

Robin Lopez @rolopez42

We saw what happened with the Figment popcorn buckets…now let’s see how long the lines are for a BUZZY bucket.

Whoever makes these things happen, *please* make it happen next year – 6:55 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Chauncey Billups confirms CJ McCollum should return Monday night in Orlando after missing the last 18 games. Billups says CJ will start! #BreakingNews – 5:33 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Source confirms reports that Mavs are waiving Willie Cauley-Stein, enabling them to sign Marquese Chriss for the rest of the season and perhaps beyond. Cauley-Stein has missed the majority of this season due to personal reasons. – 5:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Dallas will have a $4.1M hit in dead money on their books, unless Willie Cauley-Stein is claimed off waivers. Given Cauley-Stein hasn’t played in over a month, that’s unlikely.

Marquese Chriss will sign a prorated two-year, veteran minimum deal with approximately $3M. – 5:17 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Mavs are waiving Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a 2-year deal, source told ESPN. – 5:03 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Dallas Mavericks are waiving center Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a new two-year deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chriss has averaged 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 games for the Mavericks, impressing the team with his energy. – 5:02 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Franz was hype 😂

#SlowMoSaturday pic.twitter.com/DPipYOFAxG – 4:49 PM