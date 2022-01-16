Magic vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Orlando Magic (8-36) play against the Dallas Mavericks (19-19) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 9:30 PM EST on Saturday January 15, 2022
Orlando Magic 92, Dallas Mavericks 108 (Final)
Mavs win ugly 108-92 over ORL shooting only 41% but make up for it with voluminous FT shooting 32-38 (21-26) in 2nd half. Mavs now hold opp < 100 17 times (14-3) in 43 games after going 14-0 last yr in 72. Have done it 8 times in last 10 – 12:22 AM
Porzingis speaks. He says he had one bad day of COVID and then in recent days was able to ramp up his workouts. pic.twitter.com/4uJ5VijQBf – 12:11 AM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Mavs easily handle the Magic 108-92.
16 each for Jalen Suggs, Robin Lopez and Moe Wagner.
Magic fall to 8-36 (.182). – 12:08 AM
Kristaps Porzingis showing little rust gives reunited Mavs another reason to feel good dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:04 AM
FINAL BOX: Dallas 108, Orlando 92
Final: Mavs 108, Magic 92
Jalen Suggs – 16 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts
Moe Wagner – 16 pts, 4 rebs, 2 stls
Robin Lopez – 16 pts
Cole Anthony – 12 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts – 12:01 AM
Not a bad way to return, @Kristaps Porzingis 🦄
FINAL: Mavericks 108, Magic 92.
Orlando ends its three-game road trip with loss to Dallas orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 12:01 AM
Russell Westbrook says he has no reaction to Magic Johnson’s tweet criticizes the Lakers’ effort. Said Magic is “entitled to his opinion” and that he’s not around the team on a daily basis to see what’s really going on. – 11:57 PM
Magic/Mavs play again in Orlando on January 30th. Get your tickets if you want to see (what passes for) a brawl – 11:54 PM
Jalen Suggs is showing a lot of craft with these finishes at the rim. – 11:46 PM
We’ve reached the point of the game where Mavericks fans are chanting “We want Boban!” – 11:43 PM
Moe Wagner screaming AND 1 in Luka’s face down 20+
Luka hits him with a: “You’re mad, huh? You’re mad, pu$$y. Who the f**k are you?” pic.twitter.com/FC5cVma28g – 11:41 PM
Uh, Doncic is mad. Mavs will win by 25 instead of 20. And now another technical foul, this one on Hardaway. This is quite chippy for a 22-point game. Maybe both teams are cranky from playing on the road last night. – 11:38 PM
Flagrant foul on Doncic, and a double-tech on Doncic and Mo Wagner. Doncic looked amused while briefly getting in Wagner’s face. – 11:36 PM
“Who the f— are you?” Luka Doncic yelled at Mo Wagner before pretending to wipe tears after a kerfuffle between the two. Double T’s. – 11:34 PM
Mo Wagner is the Magic’s best troll since…? – 11:33 PM
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Dallas 85, Orlando 68
that Magic possession, with CHUMA overdribbling and throwing an errant pass to Bamba, and then Bamba fumbling it and taking a 20-footer, was Not Good – 11:26 PM
End of 3Q: Mavericks 85, Magic 68.
Free throws have been difference-maker tonight: Magic are 9-14 while Mavs are 22-27. – 11:23 PM
Let’s finish the last 12 strong. pic.twitter.com/Jo5gAPH0x9 – 11:22 PM
what a finish by Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/0Nhv0ED5iB – 11:19 PM
Robin Lopez (18 points, 8-of-9 shooting) just went back to the locker room.
Not entirely sure why. – 11:01 PM
Mavericks briefs: The signing of Marquese Chriss and GM Nico Harrison’s thoughts on Jason Kidd and trade chatter.
mavs.com/mavs-magic-bri… – 10:59 PM
Robin Lopez is 8-for-9 from the floor with 16 points.
The Mavs have no answer for the hook. – 10:58 PM
Porzingis played 14 first-half minutes. So if Jason Kidd holds to his plan of not allowing Porzingis to play more than 30 minutes, figure he’ll play a couple of five-minute stretches and then, if still needed, a third five-minute stretch. – 10:45 PM
T. Ross just one shot attempt in 11 first-half minutes. The Magic need to involve him more if they’re gonna dig out of this hole – 10:38 PM
Mavs lead ORL 55-43 at half as Porzingis returns and picks up where he left off scoring 7 of Mavs first 11 on his way to a 15 pt half. Kidd subbing like a traffic cop at rush hour waving players on & off Lots of different combos to look at. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 10:36 PM
End of 1H: Mavericks 55, Magic 43.
Magic only committed 2 turnovers in the 2Q, which helped them stay in the game. Not the cleanest showing.
Cole Anthony: 10 points, 3 assists
Robin Lopez: 10 points
Mavs (11-12) winning FT battled with Magic (2-3). – 10:36 PM
HALFTIME BOX: Dallas 55, Orlando 43
Halftime: Dallas 55, Orlando 43. Mavs aren’t going to play around and lose this thing, are they? – 10:32 PM
📺: https://t.co/UeC4F55gPJ pic.twitter.com/gUtIj3Y7eE – 10:22 PM
Sam Ehlinger taking in Mavs-Magic. pic.twitter.com/IOlXcxbcFK – 10:18 PM
the Magic are getting Good R.J. tonight at least – 10:16 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Dallas 32, Orlando 23
Last season, Mavs by and large struggled physically when they returned from COVID-19. Kleber and Finney-Smith in particular spoke of how difficult it was.
This season, Hardaway said his first game back from COVID was tough, but Bullock and now Porzingis if anything seem fresher. – 10:11 PM
wow Orlando is sloppy – 10:09 PM
The Penny Hardaway era isn’t over. But the fun seems to be. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 10:08 PM
In his first quarter after being gone for 11 days with COVID-19, Porzingis scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting, with one rebound and one steal.
Not bad. – 10:08 PM
Real nice first quarter back for Kristaps Porzingis, who had 12 points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer, shot 4-of-5 and was a plus-12 in 7 minutes. Mavericks are up 32-23. – 10:07 PM
🚨 HAMPTIME TO JALEN SUGGS LOB 🚨
📺: https://t.co/UeC4F55gPJ pic.twitter.com/qzbmTO1AoL – 10:07 PM
End of 1Q: Mavericks 32, Magic 23.
Porzingis makes a 3 at the buzzer.
Both teams are shooting well, but Magic’s 8 turnovers have made things difficult for them. – 10:07 PM
Certainly no signs of rust for Kristaps Porzingis in his return after missing 7 games. He had 12 points on 4-5 FG in the first quarter. – 10:06 PM
Great patience by Porzingis, understanding he had just enough time to pump-fake before draining the 3-pointer, giving Dallas a 32-23 lead after one quarter. – 10:05 PM
Jalen was giving Luka fits with his defense for a moment. – 10:05 PM
Mavs hope return of Kidd and Porzingis, Marquese Chriss addition will extend uptick in play dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:03 PM
Mo Bamba, Jalen Suggs and Terrence Ross are all checking into the game.
Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Chuma Okeke come off the floor. – 9:58 PM
Chum Buckets 👌
📺: https://t.co/UeC4F55gPJ pic.twitter.com/6zQM2pbrMi – 9:57 PM
Brunson’s toying with the Magic off of switches. You’re seeing the benefit of having two ballhandlers on the court. – 9:55 PM
Doncic drains a 3 and lifts his arms as if to ask “Where’s that been?” – 9:53 PM
Moe Wagner is first big off the bench, coming in for Lopez with 7:05 in 1Q.
Mavericks lead 16-7. – 9:50 PM
I’d say Porzingis’ return started well: He scored 7 points in four minutes and is now catching a breather on the bench.
Dallas leads Orlando 16-7. – 9:49 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,173 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
First two Maverick possessions, Dorian Finney-Smith was the point forward bringing the ball up. Don Nelson would approve. – 9:42 PM
Mavs starters tonight are Luka, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis who has missed the last 7 games, 6 of those due to health and safety protocols. Mavs vs Magic, 830p on BSSW. – 9:17 PM
All Mavs players that have been in health and safety protocols have cleared. Marquese Chriss, who was on a 10-day contract because of the Covid-related hardship allowance, signed a multi-year deal tonight. To create an open roster spot, Willie Cauley-Stein was waived. – 9:14 PM
COLUMN: After a logic-defying loss at ECU, the Penny Hardaway era is getting uncomfortable.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:03 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
I’m sorry, the Magic game starts at 9:30???? – 9:01 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic
ORL starters: F Wagner, Okeke, Lopez, Harris, Anthony
8:40 tip @theeagledallas – 9:01 PM
Per JKidd in our pre game interview:Porzingis starts at the 5 tonight in place of Powell. The first of what he says will be several experiments over the next few weeks as the roster returns whole. You can hear it all around 7:10 prior to Mavs-ORL @theeagledallas – 8:57 PM
Jason Kidd, back from protocols, on how he’ll use Kristaps Porzingis in his first game back: “We’ll see how he feels. We’ll start him and go from there. We’re not going to try to play him over 30 minutes tonight. We’ll see how he does in the first few minutes and go from there.” – 8:43 PM
you guys wanna hear mo bamba? pic.twitter.com/4Ledj8mlHj – 8:11 PM
Mo Bamba will be available tonight and will come off bench vs. the Mavericks, per Jamahl Mosley. – 8:03 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 44 at DALLAS
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
3️⃣3️⃣C: @Robin Lopez
1️⃣4️⃣G: @thats_G_
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰9:30 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 9 p.m.)
📻@1045thebeat
#MagicTogether – 8:02 PM
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Mo Bamba (sprained right toe) will be available to play tonight at Dallas.
Kidd says Porzingis will start, probably won’t play more than 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/nFX5h1mI37 – 7:55 PM
Kristaps Porzingis will start in his return from protocols, but the plan is to limit him to 30 minutes or less, per Jason Kidd. – 7:55 PM
Why is the “Welcome back, Kotter” song playing in my head? Porzingis, Kidd, Mosley. – 7:43 PM
Per Nico Harrison, Mavs are excited to get Kristaps Porzingis back tonight against Orlando. – 7:42 PM
Porzingis will return tonight, Harrison confirms. – 7:39 PM
General Manager Nico Harrison on signing Marquese Chriss and waiving Willie Cauley-Stein.
@att | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/HvcOCvksIP – 7:35 PM
Magic rookie Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs getting work in pregame pic.twitter.com/drIfPCpk6I – 7:24 PM
Thank you, @Willie Cauley-Stein. Maverick for life.
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/S52jvDeNL1 – 7:23 PM
The Mavericks have completed the signing of Marquese Chriss to a two-year deal and made roster room by waiving Willie Cauley-Stein.
More percolating from around the NBA with three weeks and change to go until the Feb. 10 trade deadline can be found here: https://t.co/3A6WkA2xpL pic.twitter.com/WNnqkKbjww – 7:21 PM
📍American Airlines Center
Magic (8-35) at Mavericks (23-19) tips off in a little over 2 hours to close out Orlando’s 3-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/NifrzdUlga – 7:17 PM
Welcome to the squad, @Marquese Chriss!
@chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/uhIapnogCF – 7:17 PM
The Dallas Mavericks have signed Marquese Chriss to a multi-year contract.
In an additional move, Dallas has requested waivers on center Willie Cauley-Stein. pic.twitter.com/HFUsuJjxAu – 7:17 PM
Chauncey Billups confirms CJ McCollum should return Monday night in Orlando after missing the last 18 games. Billups says CJ will start! #BreakingNews – 5:33 PM
Source confirms reports that Mavs are waiving Willie Cauley-Stein, enabling them to sign Marquese Chriss for the rest of the season and perhaps beyond. Cauley-Stein has missed the majority of this season due to personal reasons. – 5:17 PM
Dallas will have a $4.1M hit in dead money on their books, unless Willie Cauley-Stein is claimed off waivers. Given Cauley-Stein hasn’t played in over a month, that’s unlikely.
Marquese Chriss will sign a prorated two-year, veteran minimum deal with approximately $3M. – 5:17 PM
Mavs are waiving Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a 2-year deal, source told ESPN. – 5:03 PM
The Dallas Mavericks are waiving center Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a new two-year deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chriss has averaged 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 games for the Mavericks, impressing the team with his energy. – 5:02 PM
Franz was hype 😂
#SlowMoSaturday pic.twitter.com/DPipYOFAxG – 4:49 PM
Comments / 0