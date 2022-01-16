ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Missing bible found after fifteen years

By Amanda Slee
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 5 days ago
Victory Church Pastor Paul Daugherty lost his personal bible fifteen years ago, now that bible has been found and is helping another person.

The bible had belonged to Daugherty for many years and he even made it his own journal.

Filled with notes, underlines, and thoughts scribbled throughout.

Although it wasn't his first missing bible, it was a meaningful one.

“It’s like losing a journal. It’s like losing something that you had sensitive thoughts and moments in your life that you opened up and you wrote about," Daugherty said.

Daugherty learned that the bible was found at a local shelter by a man named Clayton many years ago.

He told 2 News that Clayton treasured the bible ever since he found it, Clayton started attending church at Victory to hear Paul preach.

At the beginning of January, Clayton showed up at Victory showing the bible to Paul.

Daugherty said, “At first I was like no way this is not my Bible because I hadn’t seen it in so long. Then I recognized the handwriting and I was like that’s definitely my handwriting."

He said the shock set in and he got emotional after learning how his bible helped Clayton.

“He (Clayton) said I have read this off and on. He’s like I’ve kind of been on this journey of trying to find god, trying to live a better life and he said I just got saved and he’s like this bible has meant so much to me," Daugherty said.

Daugherty hopes Clayton continues to come to his church, but for those out there who have lost something special, Daugherty has a message for you.

“To change their perspective and recognize that they didn’t lose it because god’s going to use it to help someone else that’s in need," Daugherty said.

The bible remains with Clayton and Daugherty feels that's exactly where it's meant to be.

