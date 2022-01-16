ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick arts council’s sky stage to receive $200,00 through the state revitalization programs

By Skyler Sales
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlQsK_0dn08TZO00

FREDERICK, M.d. (WDVM) — The Frederick Arts Council has been selected as a state revitalization program awardee.

Man arrested for fatal Christmas Eve shooting

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development awarded F.A.C $200,00 in funds for future improvements to the award-winning outdoor amphitheater and public art installation.

Project plans include installing permanent restroom facilities and the addition of a partially retractable roof to allow performance in all weather.

“It’s very important to us to have a roof on this space so that we can perform all the time. It used to be that we’d have to have a rain date and we have a long waiting list, so now we can accommodate more performers,” Executive Director Louise Kennelly explained.” “We can’t wait to get it put on in about a year’s time. And it just means we can help more artists have that experience of performing.”

Frederick Arts Council’s Sky Stage is one of three projects funded within the City of Frederick.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Creative new exhibit opens at Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown is preparing its annual “people’s choice” award around a most creative artistic theme: “tablescapes.” In the tradition of 17th-century “banqueting”, the museum is hosting a party later this month, celebrating its founding almost a century ago. The museum is recognized as one […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Local restaurant gives back to non-profit after hosting vaccine themed brunch

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As Mayor Muriel Bowser’s vaccine requirement went into effect in the District, one restaurant, Immigrant Food, got creative about embracing the order. The restaurant planned a COVID-19 Vaccine themed brunch while raising money for Mary’s Center at the same time.  The restaurant called it a vaccine celebration. Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Fairfax County Public Schools budget for fiscal year 2022-23 proposed

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand of Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has proposed a budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-23 that is based on the division’s legacy of academic success through public education. FCPS is committed to moving forward into a bright future that focuses on student performance and the appreciation […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Frederick, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
WDVM 25

Governor Hogan: State is seeing improved COVID-19 metrics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday Governor Larry Hogan highlighted the progress the state has made against fighting the omicron surge. but also warning that the number of deaths are likely to go up soon reflecting the normal lag.  Hogan said while he is encouraged by the improving metrics, we are still not out of […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Frederick indoor sports center closes permanently

FREDERICK, M.d. (WDVM) — After more than 12 years open, the Frederick Indoor Sports Center is closing its doors permanently. Due to the influence that COVID-19 has had on local business and a long battle trying to sell the property, the sports center has officially announced that they have had no choice but to close […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Frederick health department continues efforts to stop youth smoking

FREDERICK, M.d. (WDVM) — To stop teens from smoking, the Frederick County Health Department’s continue their compliance checks with business in the community. The Frederick County Health Department’s (FCHD) Merchant Sales Compliance Initiative aims to reduce youth access to alcohol and tobacco products by conducting random merchant compliance checks of businesses located in Frederick County. […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Loudoun County approves plastic bag tax

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A new plastic bag tax is going into effect in the D.C. region. Now added to the growing list of counties taxing bags, Loudoun County, Va. The tax will add five cents to your total for each disposable plastic bag used, starting July 1. Loudoun County leaders hope the move […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Public Art#Christmas Eve#Frederick Arts Council#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Upcounty Hub distributes COVID-19 kits

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — With the uptick in COVID-19 cases, organizations like Upcounty Hub in Montgomery County are trying their best to make sure all needs are met, specifically for low-income families. whether you’re in need of medical supplies or toiletries, the Upcounty hub has your back. The nonprofit is giving out specialized COVID-19 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Berkeley County growth a different kind of challenge from most Mountain State counties

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — County commissioners from across West Virginia are wrapping up their annual meeting in Charleston, timed to coincide with the start of the legislative session. But the growing eastern panhandle is participating in the meeting with a sense of urgency. Before the next Census, Berkeley County could be West Virginia’s most populous. […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

Sheetz faces backlash over proposed store on Civil War battlefield

(WTAJ) — A proposed Sheetz location in Middletown, Virginia has a group of concerned individuals raising their battle flags. The Exit 302 Smart Development Coalition wrote an open letter to Pennsylvania residents voicing their concerns over the convenience store chain’s plan to build a truck stop on nearly 20 acres of land where the Battle […]
MIDDLETOWN, VA
WDVM 25

Loudoun County Schools supporting mask mandate, suspending staff testing and vaccine requirement

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County School Board voted to support the existing mask mandate but suspended staff testing and vaccine requirements on Tuesday night. The COVID mitigation efforts were recommended to be continued by LCPS Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler. LCPS staff will no longer have to undergo testing and vaccine mandates. Employees who […]
ASHBURN, VA
WDVM 25

Gov. Youngkin announces COVID Action Plan to help healthcare providers, promote vaccination, and issue testing guidelines

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin released his COVID-19 Action Plan — along with Executive Order 11 — to provide healthcare providers the necessary tools to combat the pandemic; devote additional resources to encourage Virginians to get the vaccine; and issue clear guidelines to prioritize the use of rapid tests. “While many families have […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDVM 25

A group of D.C. teachers are demanding safer conditions for staff and students with a “week of action”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Caucus of Rank and File Educators (D.C. CORE) is holding a Week of Action to demand change within D.C. Public Schools. The group is made up of Washington Teacher’s Union members. They are demanding several things, including paid COVID leave, increased COVID protections, and more support for substitutes. While Mayor […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Following terrorist attack, Frederick County Muslim Council prepares to take in refugees, asks community for support

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Three innocent civilians were killed during a terrorist attack that happened in Abu Dhabi on Monday. According to the White House, the Houthis claimed responsibility for this attack. In Maryland, the Frederick County Muslim Council says they are saddened by these attacks and are preparing to take in refugees. They […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy