Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Since I was in elementary school, I have been participating in lockdown drills on an annual basis. Knowing what to do in the event of a shooting has become second nature for students all over America. Every time I have been involved in a drill like this, I think to myself, “what can be done to prevent this from happening?” In my opinion, the lack of action before and after a shooting is the reason as to why this is a growing epidemic in this country.

BANGOR, ME ・ 13 DAYS AGO