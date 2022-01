A proposal by the Idaho Republicans that will be discussed this weekend has caused Ammon Bundy to accuse Idaho Republicans of 'trying to get rid of him.' Bundy says the new proposal will "it will require anyone who wants to run in the Republican primaries to send out letters and fill out forms and basically beg the central committee of the Republican party for an endorsement." Bundy shared his thoughts on this issue in a release and a YouTube video while traveling the state. Mr. Bundy continues to accuse the governor and state Republican leaders of plotting to try to keep him out of this May's Republican Gubernatorial Primary. In his release, he compares the move to the Chinese Communist Party.

IDAHO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO