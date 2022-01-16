ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, CT

Plainfield Police investigate liquor store robbery

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igbIw_0dn08GLB00

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a robbery at Cost Cutter Liquors in Plainfield on Saturday.

Police responded to a report of larceny at 81 Lathrop Rd. late Saturday afternoon. Around 3:45 p.m., two individuals are suspected to have taken two large bottles of Grey Goose Vodka without paying for the items, according to officials.

Photo courtesy Plainfield Police Department.

The individuals left the parking lot in a silver/white four-door Dodge pickup truck. Police said a partial Connecticut Combination plate was obtained bearing C76.

Photo courtesy Plainfield Police Department.
Photo courtesy Plainfield Police Department.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the individuals or the vehicle they were operating to contact Officer Sutcliffe at the PPD via (860) 564-0804.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned for updates in the News 8 app.

