Plainfield Police investigate liquor store robbery
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a robbery at Cost Cutter Liquors in Plainfield on Saturday.
Police responded to a report of larceny at 81 Lathrop Rd. late Saturday afternoon. Around 3:45 p.m., two individuals are suspected to have taken two large bottles of Grey Goose Vodka without paying for the items, according to officials.
The individuals left the parking lot in a silver/white four-door Dodge pickup truck. Police said a partial Connecticut Combination plate was obtained bearing C76.
Police urge anyone with information regarding the individuals or the vehicle they were operating to contact Officer Sutcliffe at the PPD via (860) 564-0804.
This is an ongoing investigation.
