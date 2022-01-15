ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTEP men's basketball stage wild rally to stun Old Dominion, 78-70

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
 5 days ago
Joe Golding’s talking points in his first season as men’s basketball coach at UTEP have centered around intangibles like competing hard and making hustle plays.

Saturday night, at the end of the longest road trip of the year at Old Dominion, all that resulted in a huge tangible. The Miners staged a miraculous rally to force overtime, then came away with a 78-70 victory for their first Conference USA road win in 54 weeks.

With one of their most memorable wins in recent memory, UTEP improved to 2-3 in C-USA and 9-8 overall while handing ODU its first league loss.

What coach Joe Golding said

”The 50-50 balls, we had them tonight,” Golding said after his team erased a seven-point deficit in the final 68 seconds of regulation. “I loved our fight. We were down and we were still believing, believing, believing.

”We had a ton of adversity and we still found a way to win the game. You can win when you don’t make shots if you continue to fight.”

How it happened for UTEP basketball

UTEP appeared to be out of the game after a 15-point Old Dominion run put the Monarchs up 63-56 with 1:08 remaining but the Miners still had a chapter to write.

To that point, the Miners were on a scoring drought of 5:44, which ended with a Tydus Verhoeven free throw.

Then back-to-back three-pointers from Jamari Sibley and Jamal Bieniemy, sandwiched around a pair of missed Old Dominion free throws, stunningly tied the game with 13.6 seconds to play and the Miners defended a final possession to earn the overtime.

Bieniemy’s tying 3-pointer was from 23 feet out.

In the overtime, Souley Boum took over, making 10 free throws as part of his 13 overtime points. UTEP won the extra period 15-7. Boum finished with a team-leading 28 points. Bieniemy added 14 and Sibley had 11.

UTEP women Miners:UTEP women win crunch time to upset Old Dominion, 53-48

Inside the box score

UTEP was able to win on a night where it shot 41% because it had just four turnovers to Old Dominion’s 15 and held the Monarchs to 31% shooting. ODU was 1-of-15 from the 3-point line but was up seven points with 68 seconds to go mostly because it was 35-of-47 from the free-throw line.

The Miners by comparison were 6-of-15 from the line until going 10-of-12 in overtime, mostly Boum at the line after deliberate ODU fouls.

None of this seemed likely to matter when the Miners built a 56-48 lead with 6:52 to go, but Old Dominion’s 15-point run looked to be a decider before the crazy finish to regulation.

”I’m proud of our guys, I’m proud of our fight,”

Up next for UTEP Miners

The UTEP men play their travel partner series with UTSA this coming week, starting with a Thursday home game. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

Old Dominion is at Rice on Thursday.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

Comments / 0

