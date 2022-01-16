Sabres blanked in Detroit

The Buffalo Sabres were no match for the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night, as the Wings defended their home ice to the tune of a 4-0 shutout final.

Detroit scored their goals in pairs; two each in both the first and third periods of play. In the opening frame, it was forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri doing the damage with their 18th and 10th goals, respectively. Both were netted on Red Wings powerplays.

In the third, it was upstart rookie forward Lucas Raymond's 11th goal of the campaign that extended Detroit's lead over Buffalo to 3-0. The score happened just 13-seconds into the period.

Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen capped the scoring later in the frame with his fourth goal of the season.

Sabres netminder Aaron Dell made 35 saves in the defeat.

GAME SUMMARY

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.) Tyler Bertuzzi - DET

2.) Alex Nedeljkovic - DET

3.) Dylan Larkin - DET

What's Next:

The script flips for the blue and gold, as they'll host the Red Wings in Buffalo on Monday afternoon, Jan. 17. Puck drop inside KeyBank Center is set for 1 p.m. EST, and the Paul William Beltz Pregame Show with Brian Koziol starts at 12 p.m. EST on our sister station, the Bet 1520.