Kentucky State

Jacksonville State beats Eastern Kentucky 76-65

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Gibbs scored 21 points to lead Jacksonville State to a 76-65 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

Gibbs made 6 of 9 from the floor with five 3-pointers. Brandon Huffman had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Jacksonville State (10-6, 3-0 ASUN). Maros Zeliznak and Demaree King added 11 points apiece.

Braxton Beverly scored 18 points for Eastern Kentucky (8-10, 0-4). Russhard Cruickshank added 10 points.

Jacksonville State plays at Central Arkansas on Tuesday. Eastern Kentucky will look to end a four-game skid, hosting Lipscomb on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

