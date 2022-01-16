ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Tyson helps Seattle U breeze past Dixie State 79-68

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson hit 7 of 11 shots from 3-point range on his way to 25 points and Seattle University knocked off Dixie State 79-68 in Western Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Emeka Udenyi added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Redhawks (12-4, 3-0). Darrion Trammell filled up the state sheet with 13 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals. Riley Grigsby had 11 points and Brandton Chatfield scored 10 as the Seattle starters accounted for all but six points.

Hunter Schofield scored 25 points and had eight rebounds to pace the Trailblazers (8-10, 1-4). Cameron Gooden added 10 points, five assists and four boards.

