ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

South Florida cruises past Central Florida 75-51

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Javon Greene scored 19 points and South Florida cruised to a 75-51 victory over Central Florida on Saturday night.

Greene shot 7 of 12 from the floor, made five 3-pointers and had nine rebounds. Caleb Murphy added 13 points for South Florida (6-10, 1-3 American Athletic Conference). Jamir Chaplin added 10 points.

C.J. Walker had nine points to lead Central Florida (10-5, 2-3), which shot 19 of 57 (33%) overall and missed 18 of 20 3-point attempts.

Central Florida plays at East Carolina on Tuesday. South Florida plays at No. 11 Houston on Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Number of early NFL draft entrants hits nine-year low at 73

The NFL announced Friday that 73 underclassmen have been granted special eligibility for the draft, the fewest in the last nine years. All-American linebacker Nakobe Dean was one of four players from national champion Georgia on the list, along with receiver George Pickens, safety Lewis Cine and defensive lineman Travon Walker.
NFL
The Associated Press

Former NFL CB Hasty works for racial equity in hirings

Former NFL cornerback James Hasty is working to eliminate bias and racial disparity in sports hiring through his new search firm, Eneje Consulting. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is the only Black head coach in the league after Miami fired Brian Flores and Houston fired David Culley. Hasty’s firm developed...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

728K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy