Maury County, TN

Foundation supports educators in Maury County

By Mike Christen, The Daily Herald
 5 days ago

A nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Maury County’s students is sharing nearly $17,000 with educators, who support the region’s young men and women.

“We’re thrilled to be able to support teachers in our community with funds for projects that go above and beyond the typical classroom experience,” Robyn Graham, chairperson of the Youth Education Foundation.

The contributions represent those who have been selected  by the foundation’s mini-grant program offered to local educators three-times each year in an effort to support local students.

“This December, we received the most grant applications ever, and we hope this continues as word gets out that YEF is here to help,” Graham added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nNwdn_0dn06hca00

The January 2022 mini-grant winners include:

  • Battle Creek Middle School – "Battle Creek Creations"
  • Brown Elementary School – "Social Emotional Exploration in Kindergarten"
  • Mt. Pleasant Elementary School – "PreK-4th Grade 3D Print Designers"
  • Mt. Pleasant Middle School of the Visual and Performing Arts – "Bees at the Mount”
  • Mt. Pleasant Middle School of the Visual and Performing Arts – “DiVicni Club”
  • Mt. Pleasant High School – “Farm to Table Greenhouse Renovation at the Mount”
  • Spring Hill Middle School – “Green Team”
  • Spring Hill Middle School – “Simple Machines with Legos”
  • Spring Hill High School – “Large Animal Science and
  • Veterinary Science”
  • Spring Hill High School – “Make Our Own Filament: Filastruder”
  • Spring Hill High School – “Raider Leaders”
  • Spring Hill High School – “Science Club”
  • Spring Hill High School – “Shock and Awe” Electric Vehicle Team
  • Woodard Elementary School – “Crayons For a Cause”

Educators may apply for a mini-grant three times a year for school-related organizations, clubs, projects, or programs which might not meet criteria for MCPS funding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2bSp_0dn06hca00

The deadline for the next YEF funding cycle is April 16, 2022. Interested folks may apply at www.yefmaury.com. The foundation does not exclusively fund projects through Maury County Public Schools.

Initiated by former chairman and chief executive officer of First Farmers and Merchants Bank by former Randy Stevens and the work of the late Pastor Steve Gray, the foundation was established in 2012 to raise funds in support of better educational opportunities for young people in Maury County with a  focus to supporting local programs that encourage students to finish high school and attend college or technical school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tyju_0dn06hca00

Since its establishment, the foundation has distributed more than $240,000 in funding to local school-centric organizations, programs, projects, and clubs in Maury County.

Past effort have included scholarships for GED students administered by South Central TN Workforce Alliance, a book scholarship for every TN Promise Student enrolled at Columbia State Community College,  funding an education  symposium for educators at Maury County Public Schools and support to education initiative from the  Young Life ministry.

Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Daily Herald

