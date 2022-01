Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien break down the week in high school basketball. The episode opens with a mailbag and then Mike and Joe give their Two Takes. This week’s feature is a look at the When Sides Collide shootout on Saturday at Benet. It’s one of the best lineups of the season with Young vs. Glenbard West, Simeon vs. Glenbrook South, New Trier vs. Yorkville Christian and St. Ignatius vs. Benet.

