NFL

Vince Wilfork Was All Of New England During First Half Of Patriots-Bills

By Patrick McAvoy
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vince Wilfork captured the mood of all of New England on Saturday night. The New England Patriots traveled to Buffalo to take on the Bills at...

nesn.com

NESN

Ex-Patriots Slot Receiver Opens Up About ‘Tough’ Exit From New England

The New England Patriots’ decision to draft Braxton Berrios in 2018 surprised no one. But the slot receiver’s tenure in Foxboro ended after just one year and zero regular-season snaps. Berrios spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, then battled a hamstring injury that limited him in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Wilfork
Person
Mac Jones
NESN

Antonio Brown Reacts To Bruce Arians Smacking Bucs Player

Bruce Arians’ unnecessary actions probably didn’t come as much of a surprise to Antonio Brown. In an effort to prevent Tampa Bay from taking on a bad penalty in Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Arians smacked Buccaneers safety Andrew Adams on the helmet. Two days after the incident, Brown quote-tweeted a clip of Arians’ slap with “Pit not the palace.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
#Bills#American Football#All Of New England#The New England Patriots
NESN

Chris Broussard: ‘No Way’ Tom Brady Returns To Bucs Next Season Unless…

Chris Broussard believes Tom Brady ultimately will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season — under one condition. Brady has been the subject of retirement rumblings in recent days as the Bucs prepare for their divisional-round playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, and Broussard wonders whether an offseason conversation with Tampa Bay’s front office could determine the quarterback’s future.
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: How Patriots Teammates Feel About Playing With Mac Jones

Mac Jones drew rave reviews from teammates and coaches throughout his rookie season with the New England Patriots. And that public support evidently was genuine. A source with knowledge of the team told Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed that Jones was “well-liked and trusted” inside Gillette Stadium this season, his first in Foxboro after being selected 15th overall by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Madden Predicts The Steelers’ 2022 Quarterback

The retirement of longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has left the Pittsburgh Steelers with a gaping hole at the QB position. But according to popular football video game “Madden 22,” that QB1 position will be filled by an intriguing name this coming season. The game’s franchise simulator seems...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is about to be a very busy guy this week. Bowles is set to interview with both the Vikings and Bears before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams. The interview with the Vikings is set for Friday, while the one with the Bears...
NFL
