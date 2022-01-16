ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Sports bars roll out new vaccine protocol in time to welcome Pat’s fans

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago

BOSTON — As sports bars got ready to welcome Pats fans for the playoff game Saturday, managers also had to roll out a new protocol.

Restaurants started carding people, not just to see their age, but also to see if they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19.

“We’re already asking people for ID’s, so it’s not a huge deal for the vax cards, pretty much everybody knows they’re supposed to have them,” said Jacob Gibson, manager at Bleacher Bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBBi8_0dn06O2t00
Vaccine Protocol at Game On Bar in Boston

Most customers had no problem showing either their physical vaccine card or a digital version.

“I was asked to show my vaccination card, it was super simple, very easy, no real issue at all if you get it on your phone that’s the best way to do it,” said Michael Kane, who went to Game On to watch the Pats game.

“I downloaded it two days ago, very straight forward on the website through mass-vax, a couple of clicks and saved it right to my iPhone,” said Adam Calloway, who went to Bleacher Bar.

Bars near Fenway like Bleacher Bar and Game On put up new signs to warn customers at the door that the vaccine mandate just went into effect.

The managers there tell us they only had to turn away a couple of parties Saturday.

“We had a group of people from San Diego that came down here to do the tours in Fenway, and they came over to have a draft beer or something and a bite, and one person in their party did not have their vaccination card, so we were unable to serve them,” said Joanne Sena, manager at Game On.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has invited Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony. In a letter sent Thursday to former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, who served as a top White House adviser, the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said it was seeking information about her communications with the White House surrounding the attack.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
Vaccines
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
The Associated Press

London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger

An American Airlines flight to London returned to Miami after a passenger refused to follow the federal requirement to wear a face mask, according to the airline. The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport Wednesday evening without incident. A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said American Airlines staff dealt “administratively” with the passenger.
MIAMI, FL
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bars#Boston Sports#Food Drink#Game On#Iphone#Fenway#Bleacher Bar And#Cox Media Group
NBC News

Booster shots effective against severe illness from omicron

A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant, new research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The three new studies from the agency are among the first to look at the vaccines' impact against omicron...
HEALTH
The Hill

Intel to build $20B Ohio factory amid chip shortage

Intel announced Friday it is investing $20 billion to build chip factories in ohio amid a shortage of computer chips worldwide. The “mega-site” will be constructed outside of Columbus on 1,000 acres of land in Licking County, according to a statement from Intel. Construction is expected to start near the end of 2022 and be completed in 2025.
OHIO STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
74K+
Followers
85K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy